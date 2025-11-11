Ghana has begun building the 200 MW Norbert Anku solar park, its largest renewable investment to date, with plans to expand the project to 1 GW by 2032.The Ghanaian government has broken ground on the country's largest solar project, the Norbert Anku solar park, located in the Dawa Industrial Enclave within the Greater Accra region. Solar for Industries Ltd., a subsidiary of Ghanaian conglomerate LMI Holdings, is developing the project in two 100 MW phases. The first phase is slated for completion by December 2026, with the second expected to connect to the grid nine months later. The presidency ...

