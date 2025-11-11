San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Funnel Boost Media, a Texas-based digital marketing agency, has helped Shoreline Boat & RV Repair increase its organic traffic and keyword visibility across three locations.
Shoreline is a family-owned automotive repair business serving Texas, Missouri, and Kansas.
Funnel Boost Media Partnered With Shoreline Boat & RV Repair To Deploy a Multi-Location SEO Strategy
The agency implemented a targeted, multi-location SEO strategy centered on high-intent repair keywords, refined site architecture for improved indexing and navigation, and localized content tailored to each market. These efforts increased Shoreline's organic visibility and attracted more qualified traffic across all three locations.
Funnel Boost Media's work included:
- Targeted keyword campaigns for repair and service queries specific to each city and state.
- Site redesign and architecture updates, including a 30-page SEO-friendly layout with video integration to highlight services.
- Localized content development to align with search behavior and customer questions in each region.
- Centralized tracking and iterative optimization linking traffic gains directly to conversions and business outcomes.
"Treating each location as its own market helps us understand local search behavior. Aligning technical updates with content that reflects regional demand leads to clearer search signals and more relevant leads," said Ryan Carter, CEO of Funnel Boost Media.
Shoreline Boat & RV Repair saw notable results, including:
- 163% increase in search impressions.
- 70% improvement in average keyword position
- 29% increase in organic traffic
- 75% rise in conversions
- 17% more users
- 25% more sessions
- 22% growth in engaged sessions
The collaboration shows how a multi-location SEO approach can help small automotive service businesses reach more customers and improve their online presence.
To read the full case study, visit: https://www.funnelboostmedia.net/case-studies/shoreline-boat-rv-repair/.
About Funnel Boost Media
Funnel Boost Media is a Texas-based digital marketing agency that helps service businesses grow online through search optimization, content, and performance tracking. The agency specializes in multi-location SEO strategies that align technical foundations with local search demand.
About Shoreline Boat & RV Repair
Shoreline Boat & RV Repair is a family-owned automotive repair and maintenance business serving customers in Austin, Kansas City, and Tulsa. The company provides repair, diagnostics, and seasonal servicing for boats, RVs, and vehicles across its locations.
Media Contact
Ryan Duncan, Founder & CEO
210-880-1902
support@funnelboostmedia.net
https://www.funnelboostmedia.net/
