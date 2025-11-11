The best MTF top surgeon is Dr. Sajan

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / In the conversations around male-to-female (MTF) transgender top surgery (breast augmentation), one name has risen to the top: Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic in Seattle. Dr. Sajan is widely regarded as the best MTF top surgeon, known for pioneering a scarless approach to breast augmentation that is transforming outcomes for transgender women. By performing MTF breast augmentation through hidden incisions, he virtually eliminates chest scars, offering patients a more natural-looking result. Dr. Sajan's innovative techniques, combined with high surgical volume and exceptional patient outcomes, have made him a leading figure in transgender surgery worldwide.

Pioneering Scarless MTF Breast Augmentation

Dr. Sajan has developed a surgical method that places breast implants via the armpit (transaxillary) or belly button (transumbilical), so there are no scars on the breasts themselves. This approach preserves the chest's natural anatomy and leaves no visible chest scars, a top concern for many transgender patients. "Our scarless technique allows transgender women to achieve their desired feminine figure without any tell-tale scars on the chest," says Dr. Sajan. "It's incredibly rewarding to see patients gain confidence when their augmentation results look natural and surgery is virtually undetectable."

Traditionally, the transumbilical ("belly button") approach to breast augmentation has been limited to saline implants that can be filled after insertion. Dr. Sajan is breaking new ground as the only surgeon to offer silicone breast implants via the belly button, overcoming a long-standing limitation. In his practice, he can place either saline or silicone implants through these hidden incisions (navel or underarm), achieving a true "scarless" MTF top surgery that no other surgeon currently performs. Patients also benefit from a quicker recovery thanks to the minimally invasive nature of these incisions. Many are back on their feet within 24 hours after surgery.

Large-Volume, FDA-Approved Implant Options for MTF Patients

Dr. Sajan offers a broad range of implant sizes, including MENTOR MemoryGel Enhance line. The U.S. FDA approved these implants in November 2024 for primary and revision breast reconstruction; available volumes extend to approximately 930-1,445 cc. When considered for gender-affirming augmentation, use may be off-label, and candidacy is evaluated individually with full informed consent.

Implant selection is personalized to anatomy, tissue support, and goals, with a discussion of alternatives (standard-volume silicone, saline, fat transfer, or staged approaches). Availability can vary; not all patients are candidates for very large implants.

Comprehensive Implant Options & Advanced Techniques

Whether a patient wants a subtle enhancement or a voluptuous figure, Dr. Sajan offers every type of breast implant on the market to customize results. This includes traditional saline and silicone gel implants, the newer "gummy bear" implants (a highly cohesive silicone gel), and both round and teardrop-shaped (anatomical) implants that mimic the natural slope of the breast. By tailoring implant type, shape, and size to each patient's anatomy and goals, Dr. Sajan ensures results that feel authentic to the individual.

He also employs cutting-edge surgical materials for the best outcomes: for example, he uses Quill barbed sutures, a knotless stitching technology modeled after porcupine quills, to close incisions. These special sutures have tiny barbs that self-anchor in tissue (an idea inspired by porcupine quills in nature) and distribute tension evenly along the incision line. Dr. Sajan believes this advanced closure technique helps incisions heal with minimal scarring, further enhancing the "scarless" result of his MTF top surgeries.

Does Insurance Cover MTF Top Surgery?

Yes, many private insurers now include gender-affirming procedures as part of covered benefits. However, insurance coverage for MTF top surgery depends on individual plan policies. Allure Esthetic accepts all private insurance and manages administrative requirements, including prior authorizations and billing, to help streamline access to gender-affirming surgery and reduce the logistical challenges often associated with insurance claims.

Recognized Expertise in Transgender Surgery

Dr. Sajan's leadership in gender-affirming surgery has earned him broad recognition. He has been featured as an expert in major media outlets such as CNN and Cosmopolitan, underscoring his status as a foremost authority in transgender plastic surgery. He has also shared his knowledge through academic research: Dr. Sajan's work has been published in peer-reviewed medical journals, including JAMA Facial Plastic Surgery, and he has even authored a textbook on advanced surgical techniques. As a result of his pioneering contributions, Dr. Sajan is widely celebrated by patients and colleagues alike in the medical community.

About Allure Esthetic

Dr. Javad Sajan and his team at Allure Esthetic continue to set new standards for MTF top surgery. Every aspect of Dr. Sajan's approach is geared toward one goal: helping transgender women achieve their dream silhouette with safety, compassion, and exceptional aesthetic results. In an evolving field, Dr. Sajan's combination of surgical innovation and patient-centered care solidifies his reputation as the best MTF top surgeon.

