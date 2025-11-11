OGadget Tech: SELEPU Announces DreamPilot, the First Consumer AI Sleep Mask With Adaptive EEG Guidance for Deeper Sleep, Faster

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / SELEPU, a global technology company specializing in sleep science and brain-computer interface (BCI) innovation, announced the launch of DreamPilot, an AI-guided sleep mask designed to improve sleep depth, stability, and overall sleep quality. The product is now live on Kickstarter.
DreamPilot integrates real-time EEG monitoring, adaptive AI analysis, and a 4-in-1 multimodal sleep-support system into a lightweight, 100% blackout sleep mask-creating a new category of intelligent, closed-loop sleep technology for consumer use.
A Full-Cycle Sleep Optimization System
DreamPilot is built on SELEPU's proprietary 3-Phase EEG + AI Assist framework, designed to operate continuously across the entire sleep cycle:
Pre-Sleep - Assists in relaxation and helps users fall asleep faster.
During-Sleep - Identifies sleep stages and responds with adaptive interventions to promote deeper, more stable sleep.
Post-Sleep - Enables gentle, stage-appropriate awakening to reduce grogginess.
This framework is supported by academic research led by SELEPU's Tech Lead, Wan Li, Ph.D, whose published studies examine EEG-based sleep staging and AI-driven sleep regulation.
Read the full peer-reviewed studies here:
https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/jn.00465.2023
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40611346/
Integrated 4-in-1 Sleep Support
To complement its EEG-driven intelligence, DreamPilot combines four physiological support methods into one device:
Audio Guidance - Binaural rhythms and curated soundscapes for cognitive relaxation.
Graphene Heat Therapy - Far-infrared warmth to ease tension and promote circulation.
Gentle EMS Stimulation - Soft neuromuscular activation to relieve deep-set eye fatigue.
Vibration Massage - Soothing acupoint massage for additional relaxation.
These modalities work independently or in combination, depending on user preference or AI-adaptive mode.
Three Modes for Any Environment
DreamPilot supports flexible operation with a simplified one-tap interface:
Offline Mode - Works without Wi-Fi or app connection; onboard AI adjusts in real time.
AI Adaptive Mode - Learns the user's sleep patterns and optimizes nightly interventions.
Custom Mode - Advanced personalization with up to 15 adjustable parameters.
Designed for Everyday Sleep, Anywhere
The device features a 100% blackout architecture, 3D zero-pressure fit, skin-friendly materials, and a featherlight form factor engineered for side sleepers, travelers, and light-sensitive users. Paired with an optional app, DreamPilot provides personalized sleep reports and practical improvement tips.
About SELEPU
SELEPU is a global R&D-driven technology company focused on sleep enhancement, emotional wellness, cognitive improvement, mental-health support, and longevity technology. With R&D and operations centers in Hong Kong, Beijing, and Shenzhen, the company brings together 30+ cross-disciplinary experts across neuroscience, AI, electronics, and human-factors engineering.
SELEPU's technology ecosystem combines real-time monitoring, adaptive AI intervention, and precision regulation-an approach recognized in the industry, including their recent achievement as Winner of the 2025 Hong Kong Electronic Industries Awards (Consumer Electronics Category).
For media inquiries:
Contact Representative: Eric Zhang
hello@selepuai.com
https://www.selepuai.com/
Link to Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1KbYU8FZwvwlRurPx8SwrTE8AjnstURCg?usp=drive_link
Contact Information
Eric Zhang
Contact Representative
hello@selepuai.com
SOURCE: OGadget Tech
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/selepu-announces-dreampilot-the-first-consumer-ai-sleep-mask-with-1100010