Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nuklear-Deal startet: 80-Mrd.-Dollar-Atomoffensive der USA
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
11.11.2025 14:02 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OGadget Tech: SELEPU Announces DreamPilot, the First Consumer AI Sleep Mask With Adaptive EEG Guidance for Deeper Sleep, Faster

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / SELEPU, a global technology company specializing in sleep science and brain-computer interface (BCI) innovation, announced the launch of DreamPilot, an AI-guided sleep mask designed to improve sleep depth, stability, and overall sleep quality. The product is now live on Kickstarter.

DreamPilot integrates real-time EEG monitoring, adaptive AI analysis, and a 4-in-1 multimodal sleep-support system into a lightweight, 100% blackout sleep mask-creating a new category of intelligent, closed-loop sleep technology for consumer use.

A Full-Cycle Sleep Optimization System

DreamPilot is built on SELEPU's proprietary 3-Phase EEG + AI Assist framework, designed to operate continuously across the entire sleep cycle:

Pre-Sleep - Assists in relaxation and helps users fall asleep faster.

During-Sleep - Identifies sleep stages and responds with adaptive interventions to promote deeper, more stable sleep.

Post-Sleep - Enables gentle, stage-appropriate awakening to reduce grogginess.

This framework is supported by academic research led by SELEPU's Tech Lead, Wan Li, Ph.D, whose published studies examine EEG-based sleep staging and AI-driven sleep regulation.

Read the full peer-reviewed studies here:

https://journals.physiology.org/doi/full/10.1152/jn.00465.2023

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/40611346/

Integrated 4-in-1 Sleep Support

To complement its EEG-driven intelligence, DreamPilot combines four physiological support methods into one device:

Audio Guidance - Binaural rhythms and curated soundscapes for cognitive relaxation.

Graphene Heat Therapy - Far-infrared warmth to ease tension and promote circulation.

Gentle EMS Stimulation - Soft neuromuscular activation to relieve deep-set eye fatigue.

Vibration Massage - Soothing acupoint massage for additional relaxation.

These modalities work independently or in combination, depending on user preference or AI-adaptive mode.

Three Modes for Any Environment

DreamPilot supports flexible operation with a simplified one-tap interface:

Offline Mode - Works without Wi-Fi or app connection; onboard AI adjusts in real time.

AI Adaptive Mode - Learns the user's sleep patterns and optimizes nightly interventions.

Custom Mode - Advanced personalization with up to 15 adjustable parameters.

Designed for Everyday Sleep, Anywhere

The device features a 100% blackout architecture, 3D zero-pressure fit, skin-friendly materials, and a featherlight form factor engineered for side sleepers, travelers, and light-sensitive users. Paired with an optional app, DreamPilot provides personalized sleep reports and practical improvement tips.

About SELEPU

SELEPU is a global R&D-driven technology company focused on sleep enhancement, emotional wellness, cognitive improvement, mental-health support, and longevity technology. With R&D and operations centers in Hong Kong, Beijing, and Shenzhen, the company brings together 30+ cross-disciplinary experts across neuroscience, AI, electronics, and human-factors engineering.

SELEPU's technology ecosystem combines real-time monitoring, adaptive AI intervention, and precision regulation-an approach recognized in the industry, including their recent achievement as Winner of the 2025 Hong Kong Electronic Industries Awards (Consumer Electronics Category).

For media inquiries:

Contact Representative: Eric Zhang
hello@selepuai.com
https://www.selepuai.com/
Link to Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1KbYU8FZwvwlRurPx8SwrTE8AjnstURCg?usp=drive_link

Contact Information

Eric Zhang
Contact Representative
hello@selepuai.com

.

SOURCE: OGadget Tech



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/selepu-announces-dreampilot-the-first-consumer-ai-sleep-mask-with-1100010

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.