Outokumpu Oyj: Outokumpu has signed an unsecured EUR 800 million sustainability linked revolving credit facility with its key banks

Outokumpu Corporation

Investor News/Press release

November 11, 2025 at 2.00 pm EET

Outokumpu has signed an unsecured EUR 800 million sustainability linked revolving credit facility with its key banks

Outokumpu has today signed an unsecured EUR 800 million revolving credit facility replacing its existing and currently unused unsecured revolving credit facility of EUR 700 million. The proceeds can be used for general corporate purposes of the Group. The new facility matures in February 2030 and includes two 12-month extension options. The margin of the new facility is linked to emission reductions in line with the approved emission reduction target by the Science Based Targets initiative for 2030.

"To ensure sufficient liquidity for the coming years, we are replacing our existing revolving credit facility, with a new unsecured revolving credit facility. We are the sustainability leader in our industry, and to demonstrate commitment to our sustainability targets, we have agreed with the lending banks that the interest margin of the new facility is linked to the reduction of CO2 emissions", says Marc-Simon Schaar, Chief Financial Officer at Outokumpu.

BNP Paribas SA, Bankfilial Sverige, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Helsinki Branch, Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, Nordea Bank Abp, OP Corporate Bank Plc, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ), Swedbank AB (Publ) and UniCredit Bank Austria AG acted as Mandated Lead Arrangers and Bookrunners. Danske Bank A/S and Nordea Bank Abp acted as Joint Coordinators of the transaction.

For more information:

Investors: Ulla Paajanen, SVP - Investor Relations and Strategic Advisory, tel. +358 40 763 8767

Treasury: Henrik Rodenström, SVP Group Treasury, tel. +46 76 5441014





