In a strategic leap toward global financial integration, PicPay, one of Brazil's largest digital banks, has launched its Global Account, a new suite of features that allows Brazilians to open USD and EUR accounts, convert BRL instantly, and spend internationally with Visa cards.

PicPay brings global financial access to one of the largest digital customer bases in Latin America. Built on AstroPay Platform, a global financial infrastructure powering cross-border products, this launch gives millions of PicPay users the ability to save in strong currencies and spend globally, without ever leaving the app.

Global Banking, Natively Inside PicPay

With PicPay's global account, Brazilians can now hold balances in USD and EUR, convert from BRL at competitive rates, and use international cards that enable purchases abroad, expanding their offering beyond local payments to truly global financial access.

The experience is designed to be frictionless: users sign up, save, and spend, all within the same trusted PicPay interface they use every day. Users can benefit from market-leading FX rates and annual returns on dollar accounts.

Whether protecting savings from inflation, earning in global currencies, or shopping while traveling abroad, PicPay users can now control their money across borders just as easily as they do at home.

A Game-Changer for the Brazilian Market

The timing is critical. As more Brazilians look to protect their savings from local market volatility, interest in holding value in USD or EUR is growing. The combination of rising international travel, education and leisure spending abroad, and greater access to global investment opportunities is fueling this movement.

At the same time, the emergence of a globally connected generation, earning, spending, and investing beyond borders, is driving demand for modern, seamless financial products that fit an increasingly international lifestyle.

AstroPay and PicPay's partnership directly addresses these needs, as AstroPay's financial infrastructure platform enables businesses to launch multi-currency accounts, cards, and international payments in just a few weeks.

Built on the same infrastructure that powers AstroPay's global wallet, this technology is now available to partners, allowing companies to embed financial services at scale under their own brand, while AstroPay takes care of all technical, regulatory, and licensing complexities.

A Unified Global Experience, the PicPay Way

This isn't just a product release, it's an evolution of PicPay's experience. Known for simplifying how Brazilians manage their money, even across accounts from other banks through Open Finance, PicPay now extends that same simplicity to global finance. With Global Account, users can hold and spend in dollars and euros directly in the app, with the same ease and trust that define the PicPay experience.

"This launch gives every Brazilian the tools of a global bank, without ever leaving PicPay," said Danilo Caffaro, Executive Vice President of Personal Financial Services at PicPay. "We're proud to offer safe, simple access to dollars and euros, and the ability to spend globally with complete control."

Powered by AstroPay's Infrastructure

AstroPay Platform enables companies like PicPay to go live quickly by handling the underlying infrastructure: compliance, card issuing, FX, and multi-jurisdictional operations. "In an increasingly digital and borderless world, more people are traveling, working, and earning across countries, and with AstroPay Platform any company can launch global financial services to meet those needs," said Diego Steinberg, Chief Revenue Officer of AstroPay.

Availability

PicPay Global Account is now rolling out to verified Brazilian users, with full access expected by Q4 2025.

About PicPay

With 13 years of history and more than 64 million customers, PicPay is one of Brazil's leading digital banks. Founded in Vitória (ES), Brazil, the company was a pioneer in instant peer-to-peer transactions and the use of QR codes, eight years before Pix was launched. Today, PicPay offers a full portfolio of products and services for individuals and entrepreneurs. A reference in the sector for its initiatives in generative artificial intelligence and Open Finance, the company recorded a net profit of R$208.4 million (~USD $38.9 million) and revenue of R$4.5 billion (~USD $840 million) in the first half of 2025. PicPay was also voted the best digital bank in Brazil by popular vote in the iBest Awards.

About AstroPay

AstroPay is a digital wallet and proprietary payment method used by millions of users and accepted by thousands of companies globally. With a multi-currency wallet and integrated card, AstroPay lets users send, receive, and spend money instantly, all within one app. Designed for speed, simplicity, and global usability. For more information, visit AstroPay's website: www.astropay.com

