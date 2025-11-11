PNT Xe expands test coverage and scale in an economical, easy-to-use, multi-purpose platform

Spirent Communications, now part of Keysight Technologies, a leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced PNT Xe, a new global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation platform designed to extend high-performance GNSS testing to more users across the development lifecycle. PNT Xe removes barriers to entry into positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) testing by delivering Spirent's high-quality simulation capabilities in an economical, easy-to-use multi-purpose platform.

As PNT technologies increase in prevalence, PNT Xe is positioned to help manufacturers tackle the growing challenge of how to quickly, efficiently and accurately validate GNSS performance throughout accelerated development schedules. From early prototype testing to performance testing, and high-throughput verification on production lines, PNT Xe's purpose-designed hardware makes reliable and realistic testing accessible at all development stages for commercial and military applications.

"Until now, many organizations have been forced to use unreliable, inconsistent simulators or utilize 'live sky' signals as a way of conducting production testing," says Peter Terry-Brown, Divisional CEO of Spirent's Positioning business. "The introduction of PNT Xe changes that paradigm by making Spirent's renowned high-performance simulation technology available for every workstation, every engineer, and every project phase.

"Many of the world's leading GNSS chipsets and modules are developed and verified using Spirent's market-leading simulators. The introduction of the PNT Xe means that developers, integrators, design verification teams, and production line testers can now use the same robust test methodology and test conditions without needing to compromise on the validity of results."

With a compact footprint, PNT Xe can be rack or desk mounted, and features a simple but powerful interface that accelerates scenario creation, saving time and cost. PNT Xe can move seamlessly from lab to field, tolerating a high level of variance in temperature and vibration, while delivering the same performance and trusted results. It supports all GNSS constellations and frequencies, ensuring the flexibility to support a broad range of project requirements. Access to AES M-Code, and a removable system disk also ensure compatibility in secure testing environments.

"PNT Xe is a game-changer for defense customers," says Rob VanBrunt, CEO of Spirent Federal Systems. "Its ease of use will be key to deploying new PNT technology faster, enabling software engineers to test minor code changes right at their desks, with immediate feedback for agile continuous integration. Furthermore, authorized users of GPS M-Code won't have to rely only on secure labs because PNT Xe enables unclassified military signal testing using AES M-Code.

"In both the lab and field environments, precise, reliable testing that delivers truly representative results is critical and PNT Xe now makes that possible across the development cycle," says VanBrunt.

"As positioning and timing become foundational to technologies like 6G, defense systems, and autonomous vehicles, access to accurate, high-performance simulation becomes critical," said Marie Hattar, Chief Marketing Officer, Keysight Technologies. "PNT Xe makes that capability available to more innovators than ever, ensuring they can validate performance, reliability, and resilience at every stage of development."

Built on Spirent's 40 years of expertise and proven signal generation architecture, PNT Xe is designed for a variety of development and production environments that include the low-altitude drone and vehicle economy, new space applications, the automotive industry, defense, consumer handheld and wearable devices, and more. For more information about Spirent PNT Xe, visit www.pnt-xe.com.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications, now part of Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), is a leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, AI, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

About Spirent Federal Systems

Spirent Federal Systems, now part of Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), provides the world's leading PNT test solutions to the US Government and contractors to enable resilient PNT under any conditions and outpace evolving navigation warfare threats. As a US proxy company, Spirent Federal enhances Spirent's commercial offerings with classified and other sensitive military signal emulation capabilities. For more information, visit spirentfederal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

