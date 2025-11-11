Expanse Medical Expands to Providence, Rhode Island with Support from the Rhode Island Life Science Hub

New facility anchors East Coast growth and will serve as the launchpad for Valorian Medical Technologies, focused on men's health innovation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. and PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanse Medical ("Expanse"), a leading medtech innovation hub, today announced an expansion to Rhode Island with support from the Rhode Island Life Science Hub ("RILSH"). Expanse will establish a facility in Providence to accelerate East Coast partnerships and launch its newest portfolio company, Valorian Medical Technologies, dedicated to men's health innovation, including erectile dysfunction.

"We are excited to join Rhode Island's growing life sciences ecosystem and expand our venture building model," said Eitan Konstantino, PhD, founder and CEO of Expanse. "This new base enables us to collaborate with East Coast innovators to imagine what's next and build it."

Valorian Medical Technologies will leverage Expanse's full-cycle product development and clinical capabilities. Its formation follows the successful launch of FlowPhysix, Expanse's Austin, Texas based portfolio company whose FDA cleared FLOWRUNNER Aspiration System is being commercialized nationwide for treatment of blood clots.

"We are proud to support Expanse as they bring transformative capabilities and new ventures to Rhode Island," said Mark A. Turco, MD, President and CEO of RILSH. "The company's decision to grow here reflects Rhode Island's momentum as a destination for high-growth life science companies. Expanse exemplifies the kind of entrepreneurial and technical excellence we aim to foster as we build a nationally recognized innovation hub for life sciences. It also brings deep engineering expertise and a proven venture-building model that will add real depth to our medtech community."

"With its agile model and deep engineering discipline, Expanse turns complex clinical challenges into market-ready innovations faster than traditional medtech pathways," said Shlomi Nachman, board member and shareholder at Expanse.

The Providence facility will serve as innovation hub and launchpad for medical device ventures, connecting engineering talent, clinicians, and investors while contributing to Rhode Island's emergence as a life sciences cluster.

About Expanse Medical

Expanse Medical is a leading venture studio and innovation hub founded by Eitan Konstantino, PhD. The company applies first-principles engineering and full-cycle product development to create and scale breakthrough interventional technologies. Expanse drives innovation through a dual model of build-to-buy partnerships and commercial spinouts from its innovation pipeline. Learn more at www.expansemedical.com .

About the Rhode Island Life Science Hub

The Rhode Island Life Science Hub positions the state to deliver on a bold vision of transforming Rhode Island into a globally recognized life science innovation hub by coalescing existing stakeholders, activities, and investments while building new capabilities. Through an initial three-year, $45 million investment, the Hub will serve as the central and coordinating organization facilitating the development of medical advances and scientific breakthroughs by supporting companies that specialize in life sciences. For more information, please visit www.rilifescience.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819102/Expanse_Medical_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/expanse-medical-expands-to-providence-rhode-island-with-support-from-the-rhode-island-life-science-hub-302610889.html