Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Highland Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: HLND) (FSE: U8X) ("Highland" or the "Company") announces, at the request of CIRO, that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

The Company also wishes to announce that since September 30, 2025, the Company has issued 2,997,250 class A common shares through the exercise of warrants, resulting in gross proceeds of $449,587.50. The funds will be used to continue to the fund the Company's exploration activities, the previously announced plan of arrangement for the spin out of Highland Red Lake Gold Corp., general working capital and to identify new acquisitions.

The Company is continuing with its exploration program at its Sy property in Nunavut as well as at Red Lake and expects to update the market on its progress in the coming weeks.

As previously announced on August 12, 2025, the Company had entered into a service agreement with Proactive Investors North America Inc. ("Proactive"), a company existing under the federal laws of Canada and an arm's length party to the Company (the "Proactive Agreement") to increase the Company's investor relations outreach. Pursuant to the Proactive Agreement, Proactive will provide media services, including research reports and analyst videos, to the Company for a 12-month term, which automatically renews for additional 12-month periods unless notice of non-renewal is provided by either party with 90 days written notice.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

ABOUT HIGHLAND CRITICAL MINERALS CORP.

Highland is a mineral exploration and development company. Its activities consist of acquiring and exploring, mining properties to enhance shareholder value as it proceeds with the exploration work on the Church Property among other mining properties it may acquire and develop.

For more information, please visit https://highlandcritical.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward- looking statements.

The Company has applied several material assumptions in making such forward-looking statements . Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include: market prices; continued availability of capital and financing; general economic, market or business conditions; risks relating to the mining industry; and other factors discussed in the Company's long-form prospectus dated May 9, 2025. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/273972

SOURCE: Highland Critical Minerals Corp.