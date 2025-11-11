Aptera Motors Corp: Aptera Motors Initiates Validation Line as Next Step Toward Scaled Manufacturing

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptera Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: SEV), a solar mobility company pioneering ultra-efficient transportation, has begun building out its validation vehicle assembly line, a critical step that lays the foundation for its future low-volume production line at the company's Southern California assembly facility.

The new line represents a tangible move from prototype builds to a structured, repeatable assembly process. Engineers and technicians are now refining the systems, tools, and procedures that will guide Aptera's transition into scalable manufacturing.

"This marks an important moment in Aptera's journey," said Chris Anthony, Co-CEO of Aptera. "For the first time, our technicians will be assembling vehicles along a defined sequence of stations, using processes developed hand-in-hand with the engineers who designed them."

At the heart of the new setup is a large-scale precision assembly fixture that enables Aptera's Body in Carbon (BinC) to be built with exceptional dimensional accuracy. The fixture enhances throughput, ensures consistency, and establishes a technical baseline for Aptera's future expansion into low-volume assembly.





Aptera has expanded its operations team and continues to hire engineers and assembly line technicians to support the buildout. With BinC components and chassis assemblies now arriving from supply chain partners, the company has begun assembling validation vehicles through this repeatable process.

"Seeing this line come to life signals the next phase for Aptera," added Steve Fambro, Co-CEO. "It's the bridge between our prototype builds and the preproduction and series production systems that we aim to one day use to deliver solar mobility at scale."





The validation assembly process will allow Aptera to optimize every stage of low-volume vehicle assembly, from materials handling to final fit and finish, in preparation for customer-ready production. To advance through this stage and initiate low-volume production, the Company estimates it will require $65 million in funding, consistent with its previously disclosed plans.

About Aptera Motors Corp.

Aptera Motors Corp. (Nasdaq: SEV) is a solar mobility company driven by a mission to advance the future of efficient transportation. Its flagship vehicle is conceived to be a paradigm-shifting solar electric vehicle that leverages breakthroughs in aerodynamics, material science, and solar technology to pursue new levels of efficiency. As a public benefit corporation, Aptera is committed to building a sustainable business that positively impacts its stakeholders and the environment. Aptera is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.aptera.us.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our plans and expectations for validation builds, timing of component deliveries, anticipated commencement of assembly, future production, manufacturing scale-up and our expected capital needs and financing plans. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms of the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Aptera's control. These risks include, among others, supply chain delays and disruptions; our ability to hire key personnel; the feasibility and timing of scaling our manufacturing processes; the availability and timing of required capital, and market conditions affecting financing; regulatory approvals and compliance; and other risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and that may be filed by Aptera from time to time. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Aptera's views as of the date of this press release. Aptera anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Aptera undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Aptera's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

