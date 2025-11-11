Parker-Hannifin Corporation: Parker to Acquire Filtration Group Corporation, Significantly Expanding Filtration Offering and Aftermarket Business

Adds complementary and proprietary filtration technologies for critical applications

Expands presence in Life Sciences, HVAC/R, and In-Plant and Industrial market verticals

$2 billion in expected CY2025 sales, creating one of the largest global industrial filtration businesses

85% aftermarket sales increases Parker Filtration aftermarket sales by 500 bps

$220M cost synergies leveraging the power of The Win Strategy

Expected to be accretive to organic growth, synergized EBITDA margin, adjusted EPS and cash flow

Parker to host conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time



CLEVELAND, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Filtration Group Corporation on a cash-free, debt-free basis for a cash purchase price of $9.25 billion, which represents 19.6x Filtration Group's calendar year 2025 estimated adjusted EBITDA, or 13.4x including expected cost synergies. The purchase price is expected to be financed with new debt and cash on hand. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, and is expected to close within six to twelve months.

Filtration Group, a U.S. based private company and affiliate of Madison Industries, adds complementary filtration technologies serving key growth markets with strong product brands that are often validated and specified. The company's highly engineered products use proprietary media and leverage strong technical and application knowledge and processes. Approximately 85% of sales are generated in the aftermarket, creating strong recurring revenue streams across multiple product platforms. Filtration Group has a strong organic growth profile and serves high value, performance-critical applications. Filtration Group expects calendar year 2025 sales of $2 billion with adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.5% and employs approximately 7,500 team members serving customers around the world.

"This strategic transaction continues our investment in high quality businesses that continue to transform our portfolio, accelerate sales growth and improve profitability," said Jenny Parmentier, Parker's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. "The acquisition will create one of the largest global industrial filtration businesses. Filtration Group's complementary capabilities and strong aftermarket presence enhances our ability to serve customers globally. Leveraging The Win Strategy as a part of our proven operations and integration playbook, we see clear opportunities to deliver strong cost synergies, compound earnings per share growth and create shareholder value."

"Filtration Group is excited to become part of Parker," said Jon Pratt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Filtration Group. "Together, our mission-critical offering of advanced filtration technologies will create a broader portfolio of solutions for customers in key growth markets around the world. Parker is an exceptional company, and we are confident Filtration Group will benefit from Parker's increased scale, technical knowledge and disciplined approach to driving growth and operational excellence."

By leveraging its business system, The Win Strategy, Parker estimates pre-tax cost synergies of approximately $220 million by the end of year three following completion of the transaction. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Parker's organic growth, synergized EBITDA margin, adjusted EPS, and cash flow, and to achieve a high single-digit cash ROIC by year five.

NOTICE OF WEBCAST: Parker will host an investor conference call and webcast on the transaction via live webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time at investors.parker.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year.



Advisors

Barclays is serving as financial advisor, Jones Day is serving as principal deal counsel, and Eversheds Sutherland is serving as European legal counsel to Parker. Lincoln International is serving as financial advisor and Paul Hastings is serving as legal counsel to Filtration Group.

About Parker Hannifin

Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Parker has increased its annual dividend per share paid to shareholders for 69 consecutive fiscal years, among the top five longest-running dividend-increase records in the S&P 500 index. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information of Filtration Group including adjusted EBITDA, synergized adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the appendix to this press release. These measures are presented to allow investors and Parker to meaningfully evaluate net income and segment operating margins on a comparable basis. Although these measures are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating results against other periods.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipates," "believes," "may," "should," "could," "expects," "targets," "is likely," "will," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and may also include statements regarding future performance, orders, earnings projections, events or developments. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance may differ materially from expectations, including those based on past performance.

The risks and uncertainties in connection with such forward-looking statements related to the proposed transaction include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could delay completion of the proposed transaction; the possibility of non-consummation of the proposed transaction and termination of the merger agreement; the failure to satisfy any of the conditions to the proposed transaction set forth in the merger agreement; the possibility that a governmental entity may prohibit the consummation of the proposed transaction or may delay or refuse to grant a necessary regulatory approval in connection with the proposed transaction, or that in order for the parties to obtain any such regulatory approvals, conditions are imposed that adversely affect the anticipated benefits from the proposed transaction or cause the parties to abandon the proposed transaction; adverse effects on Parker's common shares because of the failure to complete the proposed transaction; Parker's business experiencing disruptions due to transaction-related uncertainty or other factors making it more difficult to maintain relationships with employees, business partners or governmental entities; the possibility that the expected synergies and value creation from the proposed transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the parties being unable to successfully implement integration strategies; and significant transaction costs related to the proposed transaction.

Other factors that may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and orders by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms, changes in contract costs and revenue estimates for new development programs; changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions, including the integration of Curtis Instruments, Inc.; ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination and ability to successfully undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs, including cost savings, thereof; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and other government actions, including related to environmental protection, and associated compliance costs; supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of tariffs and labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts and cybersecurity risks and risks associated with protecting our intellectual property; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; effects on market conditions, including sales and pricing, resulting from global reactions to U.S. trade policies; manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and judicial or regulatory interpretations thereof; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics.

Readers should also consider forward looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 and other periodic filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Reconciliation of Forecasted EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA Filtration Group

(Dollars in Millions)

(Unaudited) Forecasted 12

Months Ending

12/31/25

Net sales $2,009 Net income $63 Income taxes 58 Depreciation and amortization 104 Interest expense 185 EBITDA $410 EBITDA Margin 20.5 % Adjustments: Business realignment charges1 18 Management company fees 21 Other non-recurring income and expenses, net2 24 Adjusted EBITDA $473 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 23.5 % Expected cost synergies by end of year three 220 Adjusted EBITDA, including expected cost synergies by end of year three $693

Source: Filtration Group Corporation

Business realignment charges primarily includes severance related expenses Other non-recurring income and expenses, net includes adjustments for gain/loss on foreign exchange, equity compensation expenses net, and other one-time events