BTQ Technologies Corp.: BTQ Exercises Option to Acquire QPerfect, a Leading Neutral Atom Computing Company, Strengthening BTQ as a Fully Integrated Quantum Company

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. ("BTQ" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BTQ) (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce that it has made a strategic investment of approximately 2 million Euros for a minority stake in Qperfect SA ("QPerfect") and at the same time exercised its option to acquire all outstanding securities of QPerfect, a leading neutral atom quantum computing company based in the European Center for Quantum Science ("CESQ") in Strasbourg, France marking a significant step toward building an integrated, end-to-end quantum technology platform that unites cryptography, emulation, and fault-tolerant quantum control under a single corporate structure. The closing of the acquisition is expected to occur by the end of 2025, subject to the satisfaction of a number of conditions including foreign direct investment (FDI) approval by French authorities and stock exchange approval.

Building a Vertically Integrated Quantum Platform

The acquisition elevates BTQ from a post-quantum security specialist to a fully integrated quantum technology company that spans the full stack from quantum cryptography to computing. By combining BTQ's enterprise grade post-quantum security for digital assets and critical infrastructure with QPerfect's industry leading MIMIQ emulator and Quantum Logical Unit control framework, BTQ adds two key quantum products to its commercial product suite. Anchoring European research in Strasbourg alongside leading academic programs strengthens BTQ's pipeline of talent, partnerships, and validations, while QPerfect's licensing model and active deployments with top hardware groups provide immediate commercial traction. Together, these elements position BTQ as a trusted provider of end-to-end quantum solutions, aligning security, software, hardware, and neutral atom computing on a single roadmap.

Commercial Model and Benchmark Validation

MIMIQ, QPerfect's industry leading quantum emulator, is licensed through recurring software agreements and supported by collaborative research and development engagements. It is in active use with leading quantum groups and enterprise customers across Europe, Asia, and North America, including work with industry leaders Quantinuum and QuEra (who were both recently selected for Stage B of DARPA's Quantum Benchmarking Initiative (QBI). The platform has been validated through France and Singapore collaborations such as Eureka and through peer reviewed publications with major hardware partners, producing data that demonstrates performance at scale and precise modeling of error correction and control systems.

QPerfect also maintains research and licensing agreements with institutional partners such as CRS4 in Italy and industrial partners including Quobly in France, reinforcing commercial traction. As part of BTQ, this model will align with enterprise grade post-quantum security offerings so customers can adopt quantum-safe communications today while preparing for interoperable compute platforms tomorrow, creating a single roadmap that connects data protection, verification, and future compute capability.

Competitive Positioning and European Expansion

With QPerfect, BTQ becomes Europe's leading software driven developer of neutral atom architectures. While some competitors concentrate primarily on building large scale hardware arrays, the combined BTQ and QPerfect focus is on the software and control layer that makes these systems practical, error tolerant, and interoperable. MIMIQ and the Quantum Logical Unit form a modular stack that can interface with multiple neutral atom approaches and with academic programs such as aQCess in France. By aligning advanced error correction and simulation with BTQ's leadership in post-quantum cryptography, the company offers an integrated pathway from secure communications to scalable quantum compute.

European Research and Development Hub in Strasbourg

BTQ will anchor European research and development in Strasbourg in close collaboration with leading universities and national programs. Early milestones include demonstrating the Quantum Logical Unit on local neutral atom hardware and piloting next generation, quantum safe digital signatures in live systems. Locating this work inside a strong academic and industrial ecosystem helps rigorous science translate into dependable products more efficiently.

Strategic Roadmap Toward Quantum Advantage

Following the consolidation of QPerfect's business into BTQ, the combined business will pursue a phased strategic roadmap designed to commercially deploy quantum-secure applications.

Quantum Logic Unit Prototype and One -Shot Signature Blueprint: QPerfect has initiated development of a Quantum Logic Unit (QLU) prototype, an accelerator bridging high-level quantum circuits with machine-level error-corrected code for neutral atom quantum processors. In parallel, the team is developing a blueprint for quantum one-shot signatures, a post-quantum cryptographic primitive designed for use on scalable quantum architectures.





QPerfect has initiated development of a Quantum Logic Unit (QLU) prototype, an accelerator bridging high-level quantum circuits with machine-level error-corrected code for neutral atom quantum processors. In parallel, the team is developing a blueprint for quantum one-shot signatures, a post-quantum cryptographic primitive designed for use on scalable quantum architectures. Hardware Integration and Fault -Tolerant Demonstrations: BTQ and QPerfect aim to first demonstrate the QLU prototype with neutral atom hardware being built in Strasbourg. This phase will also advance quantum one-shot signature testing on live hardware, bridging cryptography and physics in an applied environment.





BTQ and QPerfect aim to first demonstrate the QLU prototype with neutral atom hardware being built in Strasbourg. This phase will also advance quantum one-shot signature testing on live hardware, bridging cryptography and physics in an applied environment. Quantum Advantage and Industrialization: BTQ and QPerfect plan to demonstrate commercial quantum advantage using scalable neutral atom platforms. This will mark the industrialization phase for BTQ's fault-tolerant quantum computing systems, paving the way for practical post-quantum cryptographic applications and quantum-secure infrastructure commercialization.

Team Collaboration and Scientific Excellence

Over the past months, the teams have been working closely together as part of their strategic partnership to advance one-shot signatures and quantum communications using neutral atom quantum processors and on their general strategic roadmap.

Together, the team combines deep theoretical physics expertise with practical engineering capabilities:



Dr. Gavin K. Brennen, Chief Quantum Officer at BTQ, is a recognized authority in quantum computation, simulation, and neutral atom physics. His work has influenced modern implementations of fault tolerant application scale quantum systems and post-quantum cryptographic protocols.

Prof. Shannon Whitlock, Co-Founder of QPerfect and Professor of Quantum Physics at the Université de Strasbourg, leads experimental research in neutral atom computation, Rydberg interactions, and quantum simulation and coordinates national and European programs including aQCess.



Prof. Guido Pupillo, Co-Founder of QPerfect, Professor of Physics at the Université de Strasbourg and Director of CESQ, leads theoretical work on neutral atom architectures, quantum simulation, and control, and coordinates the EU Quantum Flagship EuRyQa while co-coordinating the French aQCess program. Prof. Pupillo manages one of Europe's most productive programs in quantum simulation and neutral atom architectures. He is a principal inventor on cornerstone patents that define the Quantum Logical Unit and the QPerfect control stack.

Dr. Johannes Schachenmayer, Co-Founder of QPerfect and CNRS researcher at the Université de Strasbourg, leads a group on computational quantum many-body theory at ISIS and CESQ, specializing in large scale numerical methods and emulator design, and holds an ERC Consolidator grant.

Publications

Dr. Gavin K. Brennen co-developed early architectures for optical lattice qubits and has authored several landmark papers on quantum logic gates, entanglement measures, and quantum error correction, with over 6,000 scientific citations worldwide.





co-developed early architectures for optical lattice qubits and has authored several landmark papers on quantum logic gates, entanglement measures, and quantum error correction, with over 6,000 scientific citations worldwide. Prof. Shannon Whitlock has authored over 50 scientific publications with more than 4,000 citations, and two recent patent applications form the foundation of QPerfect's simulation and control systems.





has authored over 50 scientific publications with more than 4,000 citations, and two recent patent applications form the foundation of QPerfect's simulation and control systems. Prof. Guido Pupillo's contributions are seminal to the development of neutral atom quantum computation and quantum control theory. He has published over 100 research papers in high-impact journals, including Nature, Science, Nature Physics, and Physical Review Letters, with over 11,000 scientific citations worldwide.





contributions are seminal to the development of neutral atom quantum computation and quantum control theory. He has published over 100 research papers in high-impact journals, including Nature, Science, Nature Physics, and Physical Review Letters, with over 11,000 scientific citations worldwide. Dr. Johannes Schachenmayer has authored over 50 scientific publications in high-profile journals with more than 4,500 citations, including several landmark publications on numerical method developments and breakthroughs in understanding entanglement in quantum many-body systems.





has authored over 50 scientific publications in high-profile journals with more than 4,500 citations, including several landmark publications on numerical method developments and breakthroughs in understanding entanglement in quantum many-body systems. Dr. Guido Masella has authored 15 scientific publications, including first-author papers in Physical Review Letters and Nature Communications, focusing on the numerical study of quantum many-body systems, the development of advanced quantum Monte Carlo algorithms, and the theoretical modeling of neutral atom platforms, including the identification of exotic phases of matter such as supersolids.

Intellectual Property and Portfolio

QPerfect maintains one of France's most advanced quantum software portfolios, including European patent families that address quantum resource allocation, fault tolerant control, hybrid algorithm emulation, and system level orchestration, as well as registered software that underpins MIMIQ and the Quantum Logical Unit.

Leadership Commentary

Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ, commented: "By acquiring QPerfect, BTQ transforms from a post-quantum cryptography company into a vertically integrated quantum technology leader. This acquisition aligns software and hardware capabilities under one vision, to deploy quantum-secure solutions at an industrial scale and accelerate the global transition to quantum-safe infrastructure. It not only strengthens our presence within the European quantum ecosystem but also reinforces BTQ's with the highest standards of quantum technology."

Philippe Blot, CEO of QPerfect, added: "Our journey with BTQ has demonstrated the powerful synergies between algorithm design and neutral atom quantum architecture. Becoming part of BTQ ensures that QPerfect's technology will reach its full potential in next-generation applications that demand both speed and provable security."

Philippe Lucet, Director of BTQ, commented: "This transaction demonstrates BTQ's long-term commitment to integrating European innovation within a secure and transparent governance framework. By consolidating QPerfect's intellectual property and scientific expertise under BTQ's global structure, we have created a solid legal foundation for collaboration and growth across borders."

About QPerfect

QPerfect is a French quantum computing company based in Strasbourg, led by a team of scientists and engineers recognized for their pioneering work in neutral atom physics, quantum optics, and quantum software engineering, and specializing in quantum computing and quantum design automation. Founded in 2023, the deeptech company has received the i-Lab Grand Prix and provides powerful technology to enable researchers, developers, and manufacturers to realize the full potential of quantum computers.

At the core of QPerfect's innovation is the Quantum Logical Unit (QLU), a multi-layered framework designed to accelerate quantum development. Its flagship product, MIMIQ, forms the first layer of the QLU and offers a cutting-edge platform that executes quantum algorithms with unmatched speed, accuracy, and flexibility - surpassing existing simulators and current quantum computers. For more information, please visit https://qperfect.io .

About BTQ

BTQ Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: BTQ | Cboe CA: BTQ | FSE: NG3) is a vertically integrated quantum company accelerating the transition from classical networks to the quantum internet. Backed by a broad patent portfolio, BTQ pioneered the industry's first commercially significant quantum advantage and now delivers a full-stack, neutral-atom quantum computing platform with end-to-end hardware, middleware, and post-quantum security solutions for finance, telecommunications, logistics, life sciences, and defense.

Connect with BTQ: Website | LinkedIn | X/Twitter

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Olivier Roussy Newton

CEO, Chairman

SOURCE BTQ Technologies Corp.