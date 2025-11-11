Dominari Holdings Inc.: Dominari 2025 Revenue Surges 703% in First Nine Months, Balance Sheet Strengthens Significantly

Q3 Revenue of $50.8 Million, up 49% from Q2, 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) ("Dominari" or the "Company"), today announced highlights of its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, which were filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in the Company's quarterly SEC Form 10Q.

"We achieved remarkable year-to-date revenue growth in the third quarter of more than 700% year-over-year, reflecting strong underwriting activity, robust client engagement and disciplined operational execution," said Anthony Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of Dominari. "The efforts of Dominari's President, Mr. Kyle Wool, continue to strengthen our balance sheet and reflect the financial discipline and foundation that underpin our business. Mr. Wool, and the efforts of many others at Dominari, have produced sequential quarterly and year-over-year growth. The results demonstrate sustained momentum across all segments, positioning the company for continued success and long-term value creation for our shareholders and clients."

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights (as of September 30, 2025)

Revenue of $50.8 million, up over 1,150% from the year ago quarter of $4.0 million and 49% from the second quarter of 2025.

Loss from operations of $1.6 million, an improvement of $1.6 million compared to a loss of $3.2 million in the year ago quarter.

Other income of $127.7 million, including a significant increase in the market value of the Company's investment in American Bitcoin Corp., which began trading on the Nasdaq exchange on September 3, 2025 under the ticker symbol "ABTC."

Net income to common stockholders of $125.2 million, an improvement of $129.4 million compared to a net loss of $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Payment by the Company on September 26, 2025 of a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock, for an aggregate of approximately $4.9 million, to shareholders of record as of September 3, 2025.

Working capital of $198.8 million, total assets of $223.4 million and total shareholders' equity of $210.3 million, compared to $24.4 million, $47.1 million and $39.9 million, respectively, reflecting increases of 716%, 374%, and 428%, respectively, as of December 31, 2024.

Strategic and Operational Update

Raised more than $1.4 billion in capital markets activity year-to-date from investors to support American companies across key sectors of innovation including artificial intelligence, defense technology, financial infrastructure and next-generation computing.

Dominari Securities LLC approved as a Limited Underwriting member of the New York Stock Exchange and NYSE American Equities effective October 8, 2025.

DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands except share and per share amounts)





September

30,

2025



December

31,

2024





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 5,373



$ 4,079

Marketable securities



170,838





5,773

Receivable from clearing brokers



28,860





17,279

Prepaid expenses and other assets



1,257





1,019

Total current assets



206,328





28,150



















Property and equipment, net



161





239

Notes receivable, at fair value - non-current portion



-





902

Long term equity investments



11,744





12,282

Loans to employees



1,868





2,150

Right-of-use assets



2,862





2,944

Security deposit



483





458

Total assets

$ 223,446



$ 47,125



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities















Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 779



$ 919

Accrued commissions



4,788





2,057

Contract liabilities - current



795





240

Lease liability - current



530





410

Other current liabilities



599





157

Total current liabilities



7,491





3,783



















Lease liability, less current portion



2,464





2,629

Contract liabilities, less current portion



3,194





860

Total liabilities



13,149





7,272



















Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 authorized















Convertible Preferred Series D: 5,000,000 shares designated; 3,825 shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; liquidation value of

$0.0001 per share



-





-

Convertible Preferred Series D-1: 5,000,000 shares designated; 834 shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; liquidation value of

$0.0001 per share



-





-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 15,817,323 and

7,037,022 shares issued as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively 15,817,323 and 6,976,874 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025

and December 31, 2024



-





-

Additional paid-in capital



336,284





263,820

Treasury stock, as of cost, 0 shares as of September 30, 2025 and 60,148 as of

December 31, 2024



-





(501)

Accumulated deficit



(126,124)





(223,466)

Total Dominari stockholders' equity



210,160





39,853

Non-controlling interests



137





-

Total stockholders' equity



210,297





39,853

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 223,446



$ 47,125



DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30,



Nine Months Ended

September 30,





2025



2024



2025



2024

Revenues

$ 50,821



$ 4,043



$ 93,026



$ 11,584



































Operating costs and expenses































General and administrative

$ 52,420



$ 7,239



$ 146,061



$ 20,321

Total operating expenses



52,420





7,239





146,061





20,321

Loss from operations



(1,599)





(3,196)





(53,035)





(8,737)



































Other income (expenses)































Interest income



550





280





973





729

Gain (loss) on marketable securities, net



159,130





89





163,094





767

Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on note receivable, net



-





(429)





221





(2,086)

Change in carrying value of investments



(32,000)





(955)





-





(6,445)

Total other income (expenses)



127,680





(1,015)





164,288





(7,035)

Net income (loss)

$ 126,081



$ (4,211)



$ 111,253



$ (15,772)



































Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests



871





-





1,921





-

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

of Dominari Holdings Inc.

$ 125,210



$ (4,211)



$ 109,332



$ (15,772)



































Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted































Basic

$ 8.11



$ (0.67)



$ 7.98



$ (2.57)

Diluted

$ 7.27





-



$ 7.86





-



































Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and

diluted































Basic



15,442,342





6,328,261





13,700,375





6,129,504

Diluted



17,223,257





-





13,902,950





-



DOMINARI HOLDINGS INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands) (Unaudited)





Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2025



2024

Cash flows from operating activities











Net income/(loss)



111,253



$ (15,772)

Adjustments to reconcile net income/ (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:















Amortization of right-of-use assets



309





287

Depreciation



78





79

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities



(163,685)





3,361

Change in carrying value of long-term equity investments



-





6,445

Non-cash underwriting revenue



(17,909)





-

Non-cash commissions expense



16,651





-

Stock-based compensation



54,811





1,116

Realized loss (gain) on marketable securities



897





(3,762)

Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on note receivable



(221)





2,086

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Prepaid expenses and other assets



(238)





165

Receivable from clearing brokers



(11,581)





(6,494)

Security Deposits



(25)









Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(140)





257

Accrued salaries and benefits



-





(38)

Accrued commissions



2,731





295

Lease liabilities



(272)





(299)

Contract liabilities



2,889





-

Other current liabilities



442





314

Notes receivable, at fair value - net interest accrued



(21)





58

Net cash (used in) operating activities



(4,031)





(11,902)



















Cash flows from investing activities















Purchase of marketable securities



(16,960)





(4,007)

Sale of marketable securities



15,941





14,767

Collection of principal on note receivable



1,144





750

Loans to employees



-





(2,390)

Collection of loans to employees



282





2

Purchase of long-term investments



-





(150)

Sale of long term investments



538





3,500



















Net cash provided by investing activities



945





12,472



















Cash flows from financing activities















Cash paid for dividends



(11,990)





-

Distribution to Non Controlling Interest



(1,784)





-

Cash received from issuance of common stock



13,517





-

Cash received from issuance of common stock for warrants exercised



4,637





-

Net cash provided by financing activities



4,380





-



















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



1,294





570

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



4,079





2,833



















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 5,373



$ 3,403



For additional information about Dominari Holdings Inc., please visit: https://www.dominariholdings.com/

About Dominari Holdings Inc.

The Company is a holding company that, through its various subsidiaries, is currently engaged in wealth management, investment banking, sales and trading and asset management. In addition to capital investment, Dominari provides management support to the executive teams of its subsidiaries, helping them to operate efficiently and reduce cost under a streamlined infrastructure. In addition to organic growth, the Company seeks opportunities outside of its current business to enhance shareholder value, including in the AI and Data Center sectors.

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

