Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy says it has opened public consultation for a 2026 battery storage auction to contract systems of at least 30 MW that can deliver four hours of power daily under 10-year agreements.From ESS News Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy has opened a public consultation on the guidelines and structure for the 2026 LRCAP storage capacity auction. The notice was published this week, with the consultation open for 20 days. According to the draft ordinance, the auction will contract systems of at least 30 MW, with an obligation to deliver maximum power for four hours ...

