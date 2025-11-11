Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.: Armanino Foods Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Strong Revenue and Cost Management Drove Higher Margins and Profitability
Quarterly Dividend Increased to a Record $0.05 Per Share
PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF), a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Financial Summary
$ in millions
Q3 2025
Q3 2024
% Increase
Net Sales
$
19.7
$
17.7
11
%
Gross Profit
$
9.7
$
7.9
23
%
Operating Income
$
6.1
$
5.2
18
%
Net Income
$
4.8
$
4.1
16
%
Earnings per Share (Diluted)
$
0.15
$
0.13
20
%
Management Commentary
"Our third-quarter performance demonstrates the continued strength and discipline behind our growth strategy," said Deanna Jurgens, Chief Executive Officer of Armanino Foods. "Strong demand across Foodservice and International channels, along with margin expansion from pricing and operational efficiencies, fueled another quarter of double-digit growth."
"At our recent shareholder meeting, I spoke about unlocking Armanino's full potential, and these results show that momentum. We're reinvesting our gains into automation, process improvements, and talent to build the foundation for sustainable scale. While these initiatives, paired with ongoing macro pressures, may create near-term cost pressure, they are critical to positioning Armanino for long-term success."
"With a debt-free balance sheet, strong cash flow, and a disciplined capital allocation strategy, we remain well positioned to execute on our growth priorities and deliver continued value for our shareholders," Jurgens concluded.
Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Net sales for the third quarter of 2025 increased 11% to $19.7 million, compared to $17.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was largely attributable to strong growth across our Foodservice and International channels in our core pesto sauces.
Gross profit increased 23% to $9.7 million, or 49.5% of net sales, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $7.9 million, or 44.8% of net sales, in the same year-ago quarter. The improvement reflects strong pricing discipline, an improved sales mix, and ongoing operational efficiency improvements.
Operating expenses totaled $3.6 million, or 18.1% of sales, compared to $2.7 million, or 15.2% of sales, in the year-ago quarter. The increase reflects strategic investments in talent and systems, as well as non-cash incentive costs.
Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 16% to $4.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter. Net income margin improved 110 basis points to 24.3%.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $24.6 million as of September 30, 2025, as compared to $28.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The change primarily reflects stock buybacks and a 25% increase in the quarterly dividends paid to shareholders. Armanino Foods remains debt free.
About Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX: AMNF) is a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets. Best known for its top selling Basil Pesto, the Company's product line spans a wide variety of sauces and stuffed pasta dishes, all produced in a British Retail Consortium Global Standards Grade AA facility with rigorous quality systems and scalable packaging formats to meet customer needs. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at https://armaninofoods.com.
Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and trends in our markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigations Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."
The forward-looking statements in this news release regarding our future financial performance are based on current information and because our business is subject to several risks and uncertainties, actual operating results in the future may differ significantly from the future financial performance expected at the current time. Those risks and uncertainties may include, among others: economic factors affecting consumer confidence and discretionary spending and reducing the consumption of food prepared away from home; cost inflation/deflation and commodity volatility; competition; reliance on third party suppliers and interruption of product supply or increases in product costs; changes in the Company's relationships with customers and group purchasing organizations; the Company's ability to increase or maintain the highest margin portions of the Company's business; achievement of expected benefits from cost savings initiatives; increases in fuel costs; changes in consumer eating habits; cost and pricing structures and other governmental regulation. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information and estimates available to the Company at this time. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.
Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As of September 30,
As of December 31,
2025
2024
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
24,645,925
$
28,164,307
Accounts receivable, net
10,982,348
8,578,692
Inventories, net
6,899,679
4,366,676
Prepaid expenses
1,015,073
920,859
Total Current Assets
43,543,025
42,030,534
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Property and equipment, net
8,443,070
7,922,595
Deposits
20,000
20,000
Deferred tax assets
1,063,936
1,063,936
Operating lease right of use asset
859,388
1,364,468
Goodwill
375,438
375,438
Trademarks
75,576
75,576
Total Non-Current Assets
10,837,408
10,822,013
Total Assets
$
54,380,433
$
52,852,547
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
4,992,434
$
2,010,649
Contract liabilities
3,137,830
4,404,813
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
1,098,191
1,828,422
Phantom stock liability
2,430,149
3,664,971
Operating lease liability - current portion
692,107
649,738
Dividends payable
1,555,246
1,158,101
Income taxes payable
901,156
2,142,106
Total Current Liabilities
14,807,113
15,858,800
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Operating lease liability, net of current portion
242,085
810,583
Total Non-Current Liabilities
242,085
810,583
Total Liabilities
15,049,198
16,669,383
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock; no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized,
no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
Common Stock; no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 32,065,645 shares
issued at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and 31,078,007 and 31,903,600
shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
2,774,990
2,774,990
Treasury stock, at cost; 987,638 and 162,045 shares held at
September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively
(7,548,811
)
(1,072,033
)
Additional paid-in capital
180,202
48,202
Retained earnings
43,924,854
34,432,005
Total Stockholders' Equity
39,331,235
36,183,164
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
54,380,433
$
52,852,547
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.
Income Statement
(Unaudited)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
SEPTEMBER 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
NET SALES
$
19,651,423
$
17,667,112
$
56,600,763
$
50,868,879
COST OF GOODS SOLD
9,932,253
9,759,866
30,194,752
29,658,703
GROSS PROFIT
9,719,170
7,907,246
26,406,011
21,210,176
OPERATING EXPENSES:
General, administrative and selling expense
2,331,070
932,701
4,455,540
3,531,544
Salaries & wages
871,088
1,496,825
3,471,250
4,010,882
Commissions
353,340
253,303
994,352
774,626
Total Operating Expense
3,555,498
2,682,829
8,921,142
8,317,052
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
6,163,672
5,224,417
17,484,869
12,893,124
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest and other income
252,868
290,085
786,041
851,047
Total Other Income (Expense)
252,868
290,085
786,041
851,047
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
6,416,540
5,514,502
18,270,910
13,744,171
TAX EXPENSE - CURRENT
1,643,316
1,411,772
4,710,656
3,518,697
NET INCOME
$
4,773,224
$
4,102,730
$
13,560,254
$
10,225,474
NET INCOME PER COMMON AND EQUIVALENT SHARES:
EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC
$
0.1536
$
0.1280
$
0.4323
$
0.3189
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
OUTSTANDING - BASIC
31,084,864
32,052,356
31,369,873
32,061,183
EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED
$
0.1535
$
0.1280
$
0.4321
$
0.3189
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
OUTSTANDING - DILUTED
31,096,336
32,052,356
31,381,345
32,061,183
Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED
SEPTEMBER 30,
2025
2024
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net Income
$
13,560,254
$
10,225,474
Adjustments to reconcile net income
to net cash provided by operations:
Depreciation
921,439
470,023
Stock-based compensation
132,000
-
Operating lease expense
505,080
474,292
Gain on sale of property and equipment
(3,500
)
-
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(2,403,656
)
(1,356,621
)
Inventory
(2,533,003
)
(589,468
)
Prepaid expenses
(94,214
)
296,313
Accounts payable
2,981,785
1,262,146
Contract liabilities
(1,266,983
)
337,094
Phantom stock liability
(1,234,822
)
940,432
Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
(730,231
)
(288,608
)
Income taxes payable
(1,240,950
)
(48,733
)
Operating lease liability
(526,129
)
(485,146
)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
8,067,070
11,237,198
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,441,914
)
(2,136,388
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
3,500
-
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(1,438,414
)
(2,136,388
)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Purchase of treasury stock
(6,476,778
)
(382,852
)
Dividends paid
(3,670,260
)
(6,592,697
)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
(10,147,038
)
(6,975,549
)
Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents
(3,518,382
)
2,125,261
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
28,164,307
22,177,386
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
$
24,645,925
$
24,302,647
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
-
$
-
Income Taxes
$
3,704,400
$
2,719,831
