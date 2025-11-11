Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
11.11.2025 14:38 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.: Armanino Foods Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Strong Revenue and Cost Management Drove Higher Margins and Profitability

Quarterly Dividend Increased to a Record $0.05 Per Share

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX:AMNF), a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Summary

$ in millions

Q3 2025

Q3 2024

% Increase

Net Sales

$

19.7

$

17.7

11

%

Gross Profit

$

9.7

$

7.9

23

%

Operating Income

$

6.1

$

5.2

18

%

Net Income

$

4.8

$

4.1

16

%

Earnings per Share (Diluted)

$

0.15

$

0.13

20

%

Management Commentary

"Our third-quarter performance demonstrates the continued strength and discipline behind our growth strategy," said Deanna Jurgens, Chief Executive Officer of Armanino Foods. "Strong demand across Foodservice and International channels, along with margin expansion from pricing and operational efficiencies, fueled another quarter of double-digit growth."

"At our recent shareholder meeting, I spoke about unlocking Armanino's full potential, and these results show that momentum. We're reinvesting our gains into automation, process improvements, and talent to build the foundation for sustainable scale. While these initiatives, paired with ongoing macro pressures, may create near-term cost pressure, they are critical to positioning Armanino for long-term success."

"With a debt-free balance sheet, strong cash flow, and a disciplined capital allocation strategy, we remain well positioned to execute on our growth priorities and deliver continued value for our shareholders," Jurgens concluded.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2025 increased 11% to $19.7 million, compared to $17.7 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase was largely attributable to strong growth across our Foodservice and International channels in our core pesto sauces.

Gross profit increased 23% to $9.7 million, or 49.5% of net sales, in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $7.9 million, or 44.8% of net sales, in the same year-ago quarter. The improvement reflects strong pricing discipline, an improved sales mix, and ongoing operational efficiency improvements.

Operating expenses totaled $3.6 million, or 18.1% of sales, compared to $2.7 million, or 15.2% of sales, in the year-ago quarter. The increase reflects strategic investments in talent and systems, as well as non-cash incentive costs.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased 16% to $4.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, as compared to net income of $4.1 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in the same year-ago quarter. Net income margin improved 110 basis points to 24.3%.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $24.6 million as of September 30, 2025, as compared to $28.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The change primarily reflects stock buybacks and a 25% increase in the quarterly dividends paid to shareholders. Armanino Foods remains debt free.

About Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCQX: AMNF) is a leading producer and marketer of premium frozen Italian and specialty foods serving foodservice and industrial customers across North America and select international markets. Best known for its top selling Basil Pesto, the Company's product line spans a wide variety of sauces and stuffed pasta dishes, all produced in a British Retail Consortium Global Standards Grade AA facility with rigorous quality systems and scalable packaging formats to meet customer needs. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at https://armaninofoods.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and trends in our markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigations Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

The forward-looking statements in this news release regarding our future financial performance are based on current information and because our business is subject to several risks and uncertainties, actual operating results in the future may differ significantly from the future financial performance expected at the current time. Those risks and uncertainties may include, among others: economic factors affecting consumer confidence and discretionary spending and reducing the consumption of food prepared away from home; cost inflation/deflation and commodity volatility; competition; reliance on third party suppliers and interruption of product supply or increases in product costs; changes in the Company's relationships with customers and group purchasing organizations; the Company's ability to increase or maintain the highest margin portions of the Company's business; achievement of expected benefits from cost savings initiatives; increases in fuel costs; changes in consumer eating habits; cost and pricing structures and other governmental regulation. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information and estimates available to the Company at this time. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations Contact
Lucas A. Zimmerman
Managing Director
MZ Group - MZ North America
(262) 357-2918
AMNF@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.
Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

As of September 30,

As of December 31,

2025

2024

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

24,645,925

$

28,164,307

Accounts receivable, net

10,982,348

8,578,692

Inventories, net

6,899,679

4,366,676

Prepaid expenses

1,015,073

920,859

Total Current Assets

43,543,025

42,030,534

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Property and equipment, net

8,443,070

7,922,595

Deposits

20,000

20,000

Deferred tax assets

1,063,936

1,063,936

Operating lease right of use asset

859,388

1,364,468

Goodwill

375,438

375,438

Trademarks

75,576

75,576

Total Non-Current Assets

10,837,408

10,822,013

Total Assets

$

54,380,433

$

52,852,547

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Accounts payable

$

4,992,434

$

2,010,649

Contract liabilities

3,137,830

4,404,813

Accrued payroll and payroll taxes

1,098,191

1,828,422

Phantom stock liability

2,430,149

3,664,971

Operating lease liability - current portion

692,107

649,738

Dividends payable

1,555,246

1,158,101

Income taxes payable

901,156

2,142,106

Total Current Liabilities

14,807,113

15,858,800

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Operating lease liability, net of current portion

242,085

810,583

Total Non-Current Liabilities

242,085

810,583

Total Liabilities

15,049,198

16,669,383

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred Stock; no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized,

no shares issued and outstanding

-

-

Common Stock; no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 32,065,645 shares

issued at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 and 31,078,007 and 31,903,600

shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

2,774,990

2,774,990

Treasury stock, at cost; 987,638 and 162,045 shares held at

September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively

(7,548,811

)

(1,072,033

)

Additional paid-in capital

180,202

48,202

Retained earnings

43,924,854

34,432,005

Total Stockholders' Equity

39,331,235

36,183,164

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

54,380,433

$

52,852,547

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.
Income Statement
(Unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024

NET SALES

$

19,651,423

$

17,667,112

$

56,600,763

$

50,868,879

COST OF GOODS SOLD

9,932,253

9,759,866

30,194,752

29,658,703

GROSS PROFIT

9,719,170

7,907,246

26,406,011

21,210,176

OPERATING EXPENSES:

General, administrative and selling expense

2,331,070

932,701

4,455,540

3,531,544

Salaries & wages

871,088

1,496,825

3,471,250

4,010,882

Commissions

353,340

253,303

994,352

774,626

Total Operating Expense

3,555,498

2,682,829

8,921,142

8,317,052

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

6,163,672

5,224,417

17,484,869

12,893,124

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Interest and other income

252,868

290,085

786,041

851,047

Total Other Income (Expense)

252,868

290,085

786,041

851,047

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

6,416,540

5,514,502

18,270,910

13,744,171

TAX EXPENSE - CURRENT

1,643,316

1,411,772

4,710,656

3,518,697

NET INCOME

$

4,773,224

$

4,102,730

$

13,560,254

$

10,225,474

NET INCOME PER COMMON AND EQUIVALENT SHARES:

EARNINGS PER SHARE - BASIC

$

0.1536

$

0.1280

$

0.4323

$

0.3189

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING - BASIC

31,084,864

32,052,356

31,369,873

32,061,183

EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED

$

0.1535

$

0.1280

$

0.4321

$

0.3189

WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES

OUTSTANDING - DILUTED

31,096,336

32,052,356

31,381,345

32,061,183

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

2025

2024

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:

Net Income

$

13,560,254

$

10,225,474

Adjustments to reconcile net income

to net cash provided by operations:

Depreciation

921,439

470,023

Stock-based compensation

132,000

-

Operating lease expense

505,080

474,292

Gain on sale of property and equipment

(3,500

)

-

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(2,403,656

)

(1,356,621

)

Inventory

(2,533,003

)

(589,468

)

Prepaid expenses

(94,214

)

296,313

Accounts payable

2,981,785

1,262,146

Contract liabilities

(1,266,983

)

337,094

Phantom stock liability

(1,234,822

)

940,432

Accrued payroll and payroll taxes

(730,231

)

(288,608

)

Income taxes payable

(1,240,950

)

(48,733

)

Operating lease liability

(526,129

)

(485,146

)

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

8,067,070

11,237,198

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:

Purchase of property and equipment

(1,441,914

)

(2,136,388

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

3,500

-

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(1,438,414

)

(2,136,388

)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:

Purchase of treasury stock

(6,476,778

)

(382,852

)

Dividends paid

(3,670,260

)

(6,592,697

)

Net Cash Used in Financing Activities

(10,147,038

)

(6,975,549

)

Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents

(3,518,382

)

2,125,261

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

28,164,307

22,177,386

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$

24,645,925

$

24,302,647

Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:

Cash paid during the period for:

Interest

$

-

$

-

Income Taxes

$

3,704,400

$

2,719,831

SOURCE: Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/armanino-foods-reports-third-quarter-2025-financial-results-1099945

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
