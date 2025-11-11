Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.11.2025
Nuklear-Deal startet: 80-Mrd.-Dollar-Atomoffensive der USA
BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies to Attend 14th Annual ROTH Technology Conference

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK Technologies") today announced that John Suzuki, Chief Executive Officer, and Scott Malmanger, Chief Financial Officer, will attend the 14th Annual ROTH Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 19 at the Hard Rock Hotel, Time Square, in New York City.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. For conference details or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) manufactures high-specification communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for public safety and government agencies. BK's BKR 9000 multiband portable radio combines advanced features with rugged durability and interoperability to meet the critical demands of first responders. BK's Solutions business unit, which includes the BK ONE family of offerings, combines land mobile radio (LMR) and LTE/5G to create seamless connectivity among first responders for planned and emergency events. BK Technologies is headquartered in West Melbourne, Florida. For more information, visit www.bktechnologies.com.

Company Contact:

IMS Investor Relations
John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
bktechnologies@imsinvestorrelations.com
(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: BK Technologies Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bk-technologies-to-attend-14th-annual-roth-technology-conference-1099956

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
