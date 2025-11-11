Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - Daura Gold Corp. (TSXV: DGC) ("Daura" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade surface sampling results from its 100% owned Tayacoto Project ("Tayacoto" or the "Project"), located 14.5km northeast of the Company's flagship Antonella Project in Ancash, Peru. The surface sampling confirms strong precious metal mineralization with associated copper, zinc, and lead, situated approximately 2.5km east of Highlander Silver Corp.'s Daniela project.

Tayacoto lies within a prolific metallogenic belt that hosts world-class deposits such as Antamina and Barrick's past-producing Pierina gold mine. The mineralization at Tayacoto is hosted in Tertiary volcanic rocks of the Calipuy Group and is controlled by NW-SE-trending faults, exhibiting silicification, and argillic alteration.

Highlights of the Sampling Program:

22 rock chip samples collected across the project.

8 samples exceeding 45 g/t Ag, with values up to 1,249 g/t Ag.

2 samples showing 6.1 g/t Au, and 3.3 g/t Au.

Copper values as high as 2.9% Cu.

Standout samples include: 6.1 g/t Au, 1,153 g/t Ag, 0.4% Cu, >14% Pb; 3.3 g/t Au, 1,249 g/t Ag; 0.9% Cu, >24.6% Pb; 0.2 g/t Au, 101 g/t Ag, 0.6% Pb.



63.9 g/t Ag, 2.6% Cu, 6% Pb; 2.6% Zn;



71.7 g/t Ag, 2.9% Cu, 8.8% Pb, 2.3% Zn;



78.4 g/t Ag, 1.3% Cu, 3.7% Pb, 0.4% Zn; and



101 g/t Ag, 0.6% Pb, 01% Zn

The mineralization at the Tayacoto Project is related to an epithermal vein system, with vein widths ranging from 0.2 m to 1 m. The veins show iron oxides forming gossan in some areas, while in others, there are zones of argillic alteration and silicification. The surface sampling confirms strong precious metal mineralization with associated copper, zinc and lead.

"The results from Tayacoto reinforce the strength of Daura's exploration portfolio and highlight the discovery potential in this district," said Mark Sumner, CEO of Daura. "The high grades showing at surface at Tayacoto immediately raise the profile of this project for Daura. Situated only 14.5km from our flagship Antonella project, Tayacoto represents another opportunity for Daura to create significant value through disciplined and systematic exploration in one of the most exciting gold-silver districts in Peru."

Figure 1: Sample location map of Tayacoto, highlighting high-grade Ag, Au, Cu, Pb, and Zn results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/273952_3f65d02c5461bb68_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Principal mineralized structures hosting Au-Ag-Pb-Cu-Zn mineralization within the Tayacoto Project area.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/273952_3f65d02c5461bb68_002full.jpg

Figure 3: Samples from the Tayacoto Project showing silver and gold values up to 6.1 g/t Au, 1,153 g/t Ag and 3.3 g/t Au, 1,249 g/t Ag

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/273952_3f65d02c5461bb68_003full.jpg

The Company cautions that samples obtained are selective by nature and may not represent true underlying mineralization.

About the Tayacoto Project

The Tayacoto Project is a 1,000-hectare exploration concession adjacent to Highlander Silver's Daniela Project and 14.5 km NE of Daura's flagship Antonella Project.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6523/273952_3f65d02c5461bb68_004full.jpg

Technical Information and Quality Control / Quality Assurance

Grab samples were collected by the Company's geologists and the individual samples, bagged, sealed and placed into sealed dispatch bags under the direct supervision of the Company's staff before being dispatched to Actlabs Skyline Peru, an arms-length laboratory, for preparation and analysis. The entire sample was dried and crushed to 75% passing 2mm, with splits pulverized to 95% passing 106 microns.

Gold was analyzed by 30g charge Fire Assay, with an Atomic Adsorption finish. Multi-element analysis was carried out on a 4-acid digest aliquot by Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES) and over-range samples were subsequently determined by appropriate single element analyses, in accordance with Actlabs standard procedures.

The internal QA/QC program included the submission of 10% quality control materials including field duplicates, blanks and Certified Reference Material (CRM) standards.

Coarse rejects and pulps are retained in secure storage for future verification or testing as required.

QA/QC results were reviewed by the Company's technical team and were found to be within acceptable limits.

Qualified Person

Stuart Mills QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Mills is not independent of the Company, as he is the Company's Vice President of Exploration.

ABOUT DAURA GOLD CORP

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Daura is advancing high-impact exploration projects in Peru's renowned Ancash region. Daura owns a 100% undivided interest in over 15,900 hectares of exploration concessions in Ancash, including the 900-hectare Antonella target and the 2,900-hectares of contiguous concessions at Libelulas, which is the primary focus of Daura's current exploration efforts. www.dauragold.com

For further information, please contact:

Daura Gold Corp.

543 Granville, Suite 501

Vancouver BC V6C 1X8

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Daura cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Daura's control. Such factors include, among other things: future prices and the supply of gold and other precious and other metals; future demand for gold and other valuable metals; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; results of exploration programs; risks of the mineral exploration industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; adverse weather conditions and failure to obtain necessary regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Daura disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

