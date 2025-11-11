Anzeige
Dow Jones News
11.11.2025 14:45 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DJ Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
11-Nov-2025 / 14:10 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 10-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.9019 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2987356 
 
CODE: GISG LN 
 
ISIN: LU1910940425 
 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1910940425 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     GISG LN 
LEI Code:   549300ODFD1H906T6128 
Sequence No.: 407871 
EQS News ID:  2227826 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 11, 2025 08:10 ET (13:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
