Adama Builds With GoDaddy Airo

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For Adama Fall, football is more than a sport - it's a platform. With roots in Senegal and a master's degree in Cybersecurity underway at Arizona State University (ASU), Adama brings a global perspective and relentless drive to everything he does.

Through the ASU Student-Athlete Venture Studio, in collaboration with GoDaddy Empower, Adama is learning how to apply that same energy to his entrepreneurial journey. With GoDaddy Airo®, he's exploring how AI-powered experiences can help him build a digital presence that reflects both his athletic career and his ambitions beyond the field.

This program is about more than name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights. It's about giving athletes like Adama the ability to own their story and create a lasting legacy. Adama hopes to use technology and storytelling to empower other student athletes to build their legacy beyond the game.

