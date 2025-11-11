Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 11.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Nuklear-Deal startet: 80-Mrd.-Dollar-Atomoffensive der USA
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
11.11.2025 15:00 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Government Shutdown Nears End After 42 Days

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 11th

  • Stocks opened slightly lower Tuesday after a strong global rally pushed the S&P 500 up 1.5% to start the week, fueled by optimism that the longest U.S. government shutdown could end soon.
  • The Senate passed a temporary funding bill late Monday to keep most of the government running through January; the House vote is next, followed by President Trump's expected signature.
  • Tech stocks led early gains, but momentum faded amid valuation concerns-highlighted by SoftBank selling its entire stake in Nvidia, sending shares down nearly 1%.

Opening Bell
Alto Neuroscience (NYSE: ANRO) rings the Opening Bell

Closing Bell
Academy Asset Management marks the 2-year anniversary of the Academy Veteran Bond ETF (VETZ)

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819797/NYSE_Nov_11_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5615295/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--government-shutdown-nears-end-after-42-days-302611634.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.