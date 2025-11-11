LINSOUL INC: Kiwi Ears Belle: Advanced Driver Technology for True-to-Life Audio

Kiwi Ears Belle embodies the brand's pursuit of accurate acoustic performance, powered by a 10mm DLC dynamic driver that delivers both clarity and energy. It is designed to serve not only as a precise monitoring tool but also as a versatile companion for daily listening and immersive entertainment.

Kiwi Ears Belle is engineered to present music with refined detail and a lively, engaging character, making it suitable for a wide range of listening scenarios including commuting, gaming, and professional on-stage monitoring. Its lightweight and durable construction ensures a comfortable and secure fit for extended use. The Belle excels in reproducing pop, hip-hop, and vocal-focused tracks with clarity and expressive tone, offering listeners a rich and immersive experience. For audiophiles seeking high fidelity sound performance on the go, the Belle stands out as a well-balanced solution that bridges everyday enjoyment with professional-grade precision.

Kiwi Ears Belle



Balanced Tonal Signature

The Belle's versatility comes from its considered tuning. It delivers a heavy bass and warm midrange, supported by a precise 3kHz pinna peak that balances the overall presentation. The bass is deep and punchy, ideal for hip-hop and pop, while the lush mids enhance vocal presence, especially in male vocals. The controlled 3kHz elevation provides clarity and definition, and the naturally curved treble highlights micro details without sounding harsh.

Accurate Technicalities for Pro Use

The Belle utilizes Kiwi Ears' latest generation Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) diaphragm. DLC diaphragms have long been recognized in the IEM industry, and recent advancements in manufacturing further improve membrane rigidity and tension. This results in a highly responsive driver with the speed and accuracy required for professional monitoring and gaming. The Belle achieves less than 0.1% THD at 1kHz and maintains a linear phase curve, ensuring a cohesive and high-fidelity listening experience.

Precise Assembly

The Belle features CNC-machined metal faceplates for a refined and durable finish. Each driver is individually measured and paired to ensure precise channel balance, followed by hand assembly and final acoustic matching for consistent performance.

Cable Options

The Belle is offered with either a Type-C or 3.5mm cable option to suit different listening setups. Each unit includes a two-core silver-plated cable designed to provide high conductivity and reduce signal loss, preserving detail and clarity. The silver-plated finish enhances high-frequency performance while maintaining a natural tonal balance, ensuring a clean and stable listening experience across devices.

Products Specifications:

Impedance: 32O (±1O)

Sensitivity: 103dB (±1dB) @ 1kHz

Frequency Response: 20Hz-20kHz

About Kiwi Ears

Kiwi Ears is a leading audio brand dedicated to crafting innovative, high-quality audio solutions for audiophiles, music enthusiasts, and professionals. From IEMs to headphones, Kiwi Ears combines cutting-edge technology with a passion for sound to create products that inspire and delight.

Kiwi Ears Belle is now available for purchase on the official Kiwi Ears website and through authorized retailers worldwide.

For more information about Kiwi Ears Belle, please visit:

Kiwi Ears Website

Linsoul Website

