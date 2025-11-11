MVM Future Talks Takes a Giant Leap to Space With Neil DeGrasse Tyson

MVM Future Talks 2025 is all about our future in space

MVM Future Talks, Hungary's leading free online science series explores the past, present and the future of astronautics this year. In the 2025 edition, world renowned scientist, Neil deGrasse Tyson will also share his insights about the future of space.

BUDAPEST, HU / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / If we see it, we can get to it - this mindset drives space exploration as well. For nearly seventy years, experts have been working toward the goal of conquering other planets, a pursuit that could eventually become the key to humanity's survival once Earth's resources are depleted.

In the sixth season of MVM Future Talks, the program's ambassador, popular Hungarian influencer Peti Puskás-Dallos traveled the world to meet experts and dreamers who believe in moonshot thinking-the idea that setting seemingly unattainable goals is absolutely worth it.

For now, we are sending people into space as part of international projects - but what's going to happen after we successfully conquer celestial bodies that are still distant and unreachable? Are we going to be able to put aside our differences as nations and represent humanity in space as a whole, or will those who want power for themselves and rule Mars according to their own rules take the lead? Will economic and political struggles continue beyond the Kármán line? And what happens if extraterrestrials join the debate? We discussed these questions with experts on the subject, including philosophers, engineers, space lawyers, and military analysts in an hour-long documentary, which will be released on MVM Zrt.'s YouTube channel in November.

As always, the series will conclude with a talk show on November 13, where Hungarian celebrity Peti Puskás-Dallos - joined by internationally recognized experts, including Neil deGrasse Tyson, our returning guest - will summarize the knowledge and insights they have gained. Besides Tyson, who will join us for the fourth time this year, a theoretical physicist, space engineer, sci-fi writer and space doctor will also share their insights. Is a space elevator really the key to cheaper and more efficient space travel? Is it really that important to reach the Moon again? How do we solve the problem of food on Mars?

Viewers can watch the broadcast from 14 November at mvmfuturetalks.com , with live English subtitles.

