Resin Solutions llc: Resin Solutions Announces Commencement of up to $100 Million Global HTPB Production Expansion Initiative

EXTON, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Resin Solutions, Exton, PA, a portfolio company of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, announced a multi-phase production capacity expansion initiative for its hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene ("HTPB") product line, Poly bd®.

Resin Solutions has begun the initial expansion phase, which includes debottlenecking initiatives and major capital investments at the company's Channelview, Texas and Ravenna, Italy facilities, which would expand existing capacity to meet expected additional demand for critical U.S. National Security Programs. In addition, the Resin Solutions Board has commenced a scoping and feasibility assessment to support additional greenfield capacity expansion in the United States and Europe. The Board of Resin Solutions, with support from Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, has authorized investment of up to $100 million to ensure Resin Solutions remains able to serve growing customer demand for HTPB in its aerospace, defense, and industrial end-markets.

In parallel, Resin Solutions continues to make significant progress developing the next generation of aerospace binder technologies, including energetic and metallized HTPB, further solidifying its role as a technical leader in aerospace and defense materials.

"We understand how critical Poly bd® is to our customers," said Joan Braca, CEO of Resin Solutions. "These investments reflect our commitment to meeting our customers' needs with world-class reliability, quality, and service."

Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, added: "As a leading supplier to the aerospace and defense industry, Resin Solutions is continuing to invest ahead of the curve, ensuring we meet our customers' needs. Additionally, the Board has approved additional investments to ensure we are innovating the next generation of binding agents for our critical programs and customers."

Resin Solutions' Poly bd® business is uniquely situated to serve the HTPB market given its long operating history and demonstrated production capabilities in its Channelview, Texas and Ravenna, Italy plants. Resin Solutions also operates a world class Research and Development center within its Exton, Pennsylvania headquarters that focuses on technical development of its product lines to fit future needs.

About Resin Solutions

Resin Solutions, headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, is an industry-leading functional additives provider. The Company, through its Poly bd® and Dymalink® product lines, serves a broad array of customers across diverse end-markets, including adhesives and sealants, aerospace and defense, electronics, and industrial markets.

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. The members of the Pacific Avenue team have closed more than 120 transactions, including over 50 corporate divestitures, across a multitude of industries throughout their combined careers. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic changes while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

