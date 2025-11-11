Pandion Creative Announces Dragon Mom; a Short Documentary on Motherhood, Ableism, and the Healing Power of Nature.

An intimate portrait of love, resilience, and the right to move freely through the world.

NEWINGTON, NH / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Pandion Creative announces Dragon Mom, a short documentary by filmmaker Harrison Buck that follows Laura Will, a mother navigating the emotional and societal realities of raising her son Alden. Alden was born with polymicrogyria, a rare neurological condition that renders him nonverbal and paraplegic.

At five years old, Alden is discovering new ways to move through the world, including learning to use a sit-ski. As he finds freedom, Laura's path unfolds beside him. Together, they confront ableism, advocate for accessibility, and challenge what inclusion truly means.

Watch the Official Trailer for Dragon Mom

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMlsrPbXdjY

At its heart, Dragon Mom is about the universal right to experience nature; to move freely, to play, to belong. The film reminds us that access to the outdoors is not a privilege but a shared human right. Through Laura and Alden's journey, the film reveals how the natural world can heal, restore, and equalize.

"I am truly grateful to my friends Laura and Dave for trusting me with their story." said director Harrison Buck. "I have been moved beyond words by their courage and grace in the face of an ever-breaking wave that is caring for and raising Alden. We are so lucky to have Laura as the center of this piece for many reasons, but her honesty while reconciling with her own misunderstandings of what ableism is and the unflinching way she assesses her own life make her a gravitational force. I am perpetually impressed by her as she continues to evolve amongst this exceedingly rare diagnosis, and am honored to be able to share her story."

Starring Laura Will, David Nicholson, and Alden Nicholson, the film is brought to life through the lens of cinematographer Matteo Moretti, whose visual approach captures both intimacy and scale. The film features an original score by Grammy-winning musician Chris Pandolfi (of The Infamous Stringdusters), whose compositions act as a quiet guide leading the viewer through the film's emotional terrain with grace.

The film was shot on location at the Will's Home, the Parlor Skis Factory, and various other locations in Massachusetts as well as Sugarbush Resort in Vermont. At Sugarbush, Alden skis with the team from Vermont Adaptive .

Produced by Alex Delano and James Hamilton with design by Ania Puciata and production support from Sage Yazzie, Dragon Mom was created in collaboration with oakpool, whose team supported production, design, and post.

"The oakpool team is thrilled to be along on the ride with Harrison and Pandion Creative once again," said oakpool Co-Founder & Partner James Hamilton. "The creative bond and partnership between our organizations gets stronger every day, and we look forward to telling more meaningful stories together."

This marks the second documentary collaboration between Pandion Creative and oakpool, following Meko, a feature-length documentary about Bahamian fishing guide Meko Glinton and his experience with Hurricane Dorian. Meko is currently streaming on Amazon Prime , Apple TV , Google Play , and Fandor.

Dragon Mom is currently being submitted to several international film festivals, with screening announcements to follow.

For more information or to view the trailer, visit pandioncreative.com or contact Remick@FordHamilton.com.

About Pandion Creative

Founded by filmmaker Harrison Buck, Pandion Creative is a purpose-driven film and content studio based in Newington, New Hampshire, telling human stories rooted in nature, culture, and craft. With a focus on visual authenticity and emotional depth, Pandion partners with like-minded organizations to create work that inspires awareness, empathy, and action.

Learn more at pandioncreative.com

About oakpool

Founded by James Hamilton and Alex Ford in 2018, oakpool is a globally distributed firm serving brands from GORE-TEX and Goslings Rum to boutique lodges and tour operators worldwide. oakpool builds teams, systems, and software for sustainable growth through a partner-owned model that operates like an embedded digital and creative team.

Learn more at oakpool.xyz

