Stereograph Media: Festival Color Caribe Brings Music and Art to Puerto Rico for Thanksgiving Weekend

DORADO, PR / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / As the holiday season approaches, Puerto Rico will host a cultural event that blends music, art, and community just in time for Thanksgiving vacation. The Festival Color Caribe, celebrating its 5th anniversary, will take place on Nov. 28, 29, and 30, 2025, at the Parque Agroturístico Ecológico y Recreativo "El Dorado" in Dorado.

Color Caribe Festival



The three-day festival offers visitors an opportunity to experience both international and local talent in one setting. Headliners include Draco Rosa, Caramelos de Cianuro, and Vicente García, alongside more than 20 additional performers representing a wide range of genres. From rock and alternative to reggae and tropical fusions, the lineup is designed to attract audiences of all ages and tastes.

More Than a Concert

One of the defining features of the festival is its integration of live mural painting into the program. This year, leading muralists from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic will collaborate on large-scale works that will remain on-site permanently, transforming the venue into the first outdoor mural park in Puerto Rico.

"Each edition challenges us to innovate and create something lasting. This year, we wanted to bring together iconic muralists from Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic to leave a permanent cultural footprint while presenting a musical lineup that will keep the audience engaged for all three days," added Joel Díaz, co-producer of the festival.

A Holiday Experience for Families and Visitors

In addition to music and art, Festival Color Caribe will feature interactive exhibits, local gastronomy, and family-friendly activities. The event is designed as an inclusive space, offering "pet friendly" zones, picnic areas, and shaded rest spots, allowing both residents and tourists to enjoy the weekend comfortably.

With its timing immediately after Thanksgiving, the festival is expected to attract visitors who are already traveling to Puerto Rico for the holidays. Organizers note that the event serves as both an entertainment option and an opportunity to experience the island's cultural vibrancy at the start of the festive season.

Tickets are available through ticketera.com starting at $25, with VIP and three-day passes also offered. More information can be found at somoscolorcaribe.com.

Festival Color Caribe is a production of STEREOGRAPH Media, led by Jonathan Barrios and Joel Díaz.

Contact Information

Gabriel Figueroa

gf@stereographpr.com

787-923-3713

SOURCE: Stereograph Media

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/festival-color-caribe-brings-music-and-art-to-puerto-rico-for-thanksgiving-wee-1099933