Alpha Genesis, Inc.: Alpha Genesis Expands U.S. Primate Breeding Operations by 40% to Advance U.S. Scientific Self-Reliance

YEMASSEE, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Alpha Genesis, Inc. (AGI), a leading U.S. provider of nonhuman primates and biomedical research services, has expanded its South Carolina breeding operations by 40 percent to reduce the costs, delays, and uncertainties associated with imported research animals. The expansion adds 1,200 new research-ready spaces and allows AGI to offer the most competitive animal pricing, per-diem rates, and lead times in the industry, strengthening America's self-sufficiency in biomedical, preclinical, and biodefense research.

"We are committed to reshoring American research capacity and strengthening the homeland," said Dr. Xavier Westergaard, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Alpha Genesis, Inc. "Every new building we put up in South Carolina keeps American innovation, American jobs, and American GDP here at home. While our competitors rely on imported animals that send U.S. wealth overseas and expose researchers to long delays and unpredictable supply chains, we invest in American capacity to ensure the reliability and security of our scientific enterprise."

As China continues to expand its biomedical research sector, reliance on overseas suppliers has become increasingly expensive and unpredictable. Tariffs, extended shipping routes, and quarantine delays have added months and millions in cost to U.S. research programs. AGI's expansion directly addresses these challenges by reshoring primate production and reducing dependence on international trade that contributes to deficits and supply instability.

Construction began in Q2 2025 and is scheduled for full operation by early 2026. The project includes 15 new purpose-built enclosures, expanded neonatal-care units, and advanced biosecurity systems to safeguard colony health and data integrity. The new infrastructure is fully compliant with Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) standards, ensuring that AGI's expanded capacity supports the full range of preclinical safety and toxicology studies required for U.S. Investigational New Drug (IND) submissions.

The expansion will create 40 new full-time jobs and bring AGI's total workforce to more than 300 employees, contributing millions of dollars in new payroll and local vendor spending across the Lowcountry region. The facility's additional capacity will also shorten study start timelines and reduce per-animal costs for sponsors, giving U.S. pharmaceutical and government clients an affordable, reliable alternative to overseas imports.

"Alpha Genesis is proud to continue growing right here in the United States," added Westergaard. "Our investment supports both national resilience and local prosperity. It keeps biomedical research strong, secure, and cost-effective right here at home."

