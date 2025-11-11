PostSig Wins Best Overall Buy-Side Product at the 2025 WatersTechnology Awards - the First Newcomer Ever to Earn the Top Honor

The WatersTechnology Buy-Side Technology Awards 2025 recognized PostSig as both Best Overall Buy-Side Product and Best Buy-Side Newcomer, citing its breakthrough in post-signature contract intelligence and rapid rise from category entrant to market leader.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / PostSig made history at the 2025 WatersTechnology Buy-Side Awards, winning Best Overall Buy-Side Product, a top honor of the annual program and the first ever awarded to a newcomer. The achievement cements PostSig's position as the leader in AI-powered Contract Performance Management (CPM), a category redefining how organizations manage complex agreements post-signature.

Award-Winning Contract Intelligence Built for Capital Markets



This recognition follows PostSig's recent selection by Aragon Research as a Hot Vendor in Content Intelligence 2025, further validating its innovation at the intersection of AI, document understanding, and enterprise performance.

Together, these honors position PostSig among the fastest-rising platforms in enterprise and financial technology, recognized for transforming how organizations turn executed contracts into living sources of intelligence, performance, and control.

Redefining the Post-Signature Era

Launched in 2024, PostSig solves one of the buy side's most persistent blind spots: what happens to critical contracts after they're signed.

Traditional CLM systems stop at signature. PostSig goes further.

Its AI-native system of intelligence connects market data licenses, NDAs, and invoices into a unified network, revealing risks and opportunities that have long been hidden across fragmented tools.

"From the start, we set out to give organizations clarity and control over the contracts that shape billions in spend and risk," said Hendrik Bartel, co-founder and CEO of PostSig. "Right now, every firm is searching for practical, high-impact ways to integrate AI. PostSig proves what that looks like - real intelligence delivering measurable performance after the signature."

AI at the Core: LineageAITM

At the core of PostSig's platform is LineageAITM, the proprietary intelligence engine that connects every clause, amendment, and invoice across complex contract stacks.

Where traditional CLMs analyze contracts in isolation - extracting metadata or tagging clauses one document at a time - LineageAI delivers contextual intelligence, revealing how agreements, amendments, and invoices interrelate across the entire contract ecosystem.

This shift from single-document analysis to contextual understanding transforms contract management into contract performance. It creates a continuous, intelligent system that links legal terms, costs, and obligations to real business outcomes.

With LineageAI, capital markets teams gain real-time visibility into:

Billing discrepancies and renewal risks , surfaced before they become problems.

Regulatory compliance , with automated DORA readiness checks across vendor and market data contracts.

License utilization and entitlements , revealing underused licenses and opportunities to optimize seat allocation.

Contract lineage and outcome mapping, tracing every obligation from signature to operational impact.

LineageAI doesn't just read documents - it understands them in context. It's the intelligence layer that transforms static contracts into a living system of performance, giving finance, legal, and operations teams clarity, foresight, and control long after the signature.

Building Momentum: Recognition Across Capital Markets and Beyond

This double win marks another milestone in a year of accelerating recognition for PostSig's innovation and leadership in Contract Performance Management (CPM).

Earlier in 2025, PostSig was named Most Innovative Market Data Initiative at the WatersTechnology Awards, recognizing its breakthrough in bringing AI-driven oversight and intelligence to complex vendor and market data contracts. That achievement established PostSig as the clear leader in post-signature contract intelligence for capital markets.

PostSig's leadership has since drawn attention beyond the buy side. In mid-2025, Aragon Research named PostSig a Hot Vendor in Content Intelligence, recognizing its AI-native architecture as reshaping how enterprises understand and act on critical business content.

Together, these honors highlight PostSig's expanding impact - from buy-side firms optimizing renewals and compliance to enterprises seeking more innovative ways to manage obligations, rights, and risk after the signature.

The takeaway: PostSig isn't just transforming how capital markets manage contracts - it's redefining how organizations everywhere unlock performance from the agreements that drive their business. By connecting legal, financial, and operational data across platforms, PostSig is emerging as the system of intelligence that bridges the gap between content and performance.

About PostSig

PostSig is the AI-native Contract Performance Management (CPM) platform that transforms executed agreements into strategic assets. Purpose-built for capital markets, PostSig connects every contract, amendment, and invoice through its LineageAITM engine, delivering real-time visibility into cost, compliance, and performance across the enterprise.

PostSig is redefining how complex agreements are managed after the signature - bridging the gap between contract data and business outcomes.

Recognized by the industry for innovation and leadership:

Best Overall Buy-Side Product - WatersTechnology Buy-Side Awards 2025

Best Buy-Side Newcomer - WatersTechnology Buy-Side Awards 2025

Most Innovative Market Data Initiative - WatersTechnology Awards 2025

Hot Vendor in Content Intelligence 2025 - Aragon Research

To learn more or request a demo, visit postsig.com .

