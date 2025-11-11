AuthX Secure Expands Endpoint Access Security with Availability on IGEL App Portal

AuthX partners with IGEL to strengthen endpoint security and streamline workforce access through faster, secure, passwordless authentication across virtual and shared environments.

GAITHERSBURG, MD / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / AuthX Secure, a Passwordless IAM solution that revolutionizes workstation access with seamless, secure, and user-friendly authentication, today announced its availability via the IGEL App Portal. With this integration, organizations can extend Passwordless Authentication and Adaptive MFA to IGEL-powered endpoints, enhancing Zero Trust strategies while ensuring users enjoy fast, frictionless access.



AuthX Secure combines Tap & Go RFID/NFC, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Single Sign-On (SSO), and passwordless workflows to create flexible, secure, and efficient digital workspaces. Its adaptive authentication capabilities empower enterprises across healthcare, manufacturing, government, financial services, and education to strengthen endpoint security, meet compliance standards, and improve productivity without compromising user experience.

"The combined use of MFA and SSO is no longer optional-it's essential to defending organizations and employees against today's ransomware, malware, and evolving cyber threats," said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances at IGEL. "With AuthX Secure now available on the IGEL App Portal, enterprises can unite the strengths of AuthX and IGEL to fortify endpoint security, streamline authentication, and deliver a frictionless user experience-all within IGEL's Preventive Security Model."

"AuthX Secure is committed to delivering versatile, innovative, and frictionless passwordless authentication methods that protect organizations without slowing down users," said Preetham Gowda, President and Co-Founder, AuthX. "By bringing AuthX Secure to the IGEL App Portal, we enable enterprises to secure shared endpoints with advanced passwordless MFA options like Badge Tap & Go, Biometrics, Passkeys, Hardware Tokens, and Mobile Push, ensuring users remain productive while data stays protected."

Benefits for Enterprises

Strengthened Endpoint Security: AuthX Secure extends passwordless authentication and adaptive MFA into IGEL environments, safeguarding users against credential theft and insider risks.

Versatile Authentication Options: Supports a full spectrum of innovative methods, including Badge Tap & Go, Biometrics, Passkeys, Mobile Push notifications, and more.

Zero Trust Alignment: Enhances IGEL-powered endpoints with secure access that verifies every user, device, and session before granting entry.

Key Use Cases

Healthcare: Protects patient data and ensures HIPAA compliance with Biometric Authentication.

Manufacturing: Secures distributed workforces and operational technology environments.

Government: Enables compliance-driven authentication for critical infrastructure and public services.

Financial Services: Meets stringent regulatory requirements while streamlining secure customer and employee access.

Education: This policy safeguards learning environments and digital resources from unauthorized access while supporting the adoption of secure Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy.

Strategic Impact for IGEL Customers

IGEL is the leader in secure endpoint delivery, adaptive secure desktop solutions, and provider of the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform for now and next. Through its Preventative Security Model, IGEL solutions reduce the endpoint attack surface and lower endpoint total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 75%.

By integrating AuthX within the IGEL App Portal, enterprises can enhance their existing Preventative Security Model with advanced identity and access capabilities-delivering stronger multi-layered defenses against modern threats, streamline workflows, and ensure compliance requirements are met all within IGEL's trusted architecture.

Availability

AuthX Secure is available now on the IGEL App Portal. To learn more, visit AuthX on the IGEL Ready Showcase page.

About AuthX

AuthX is a cloud-based Identity and Access Management platform offering passwordless features, including Single Sign-On, Multi-factor Authentication, RFID Tap & Go, Passkeys, and Biometric authentication. It helps enterprises implement seamless user authentication and security with its advanced authentication workflow feature, enabling security for end-users across workstations, web, network, and mobile endpoints. AuthX unifies login credentials, applications, and devices into a secure ecosystem, simplifying access to essential tools and data.

AuthX's cloud-based solution enables Zero Trust Security through dynamic risk management, proactively identifying threats, securing networks, and safeguarding endpoints for organizations and their end-users. AuthX's commitment to providing secure solutions to enterprises is backed by its partnership with industry leaders and IGEL Ready Partners.

About IGEL

IGEL is the leader in secure endpoint delivery, adaptive secure desktop solutions, and provider of the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform for now and next.Purpose-built for VDI, DaaS, SaaS, and secure enterprise browsing for IT and OT, it delivers high performance while reducing complexity, cost, and risk.

The Preventative Security Model, central to IGEL's approach, removes attack surfaces and enforces Zero Trust principles through the Preventative Security Architecture - an immutable, modular design with no local data. Safeguarded by the Trusted Application Platform and supported by built-in Business Continuity, IGEL delivers operational resilience. Through the Adaptive Secure Desktop, organizations gain role-based workspace delivery tailored to user needs while maintaining failsafe security.

By extending device lifecycles and minimizing the software footprint, IGEL delivers significant TCO savings and advances sustainability. Founded in 2001 in Bremen, Germany, IGEL operates globally with U.S. offices and a 100+ partner IGEL Ready ecosystem in over 50 countries. Learn more at www.igel.com.

