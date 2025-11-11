American College of Education Launches Redesigned Business Degree Program in Organizational Leadership

The M.S. in Organizational Leadership, which equips graduates with in-demand skills, is now more accessible

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / American College of Education (ACE) has launched a redesign of its fully online Master of Science in Organizational Leadership degree program, providing a more affordable and accessible way for students to gain practical, industry-relevant skills employers value.

The business degree, which was 34 credits, now only requires 31 credits to complete. This change reduces the time it takes to complete the program to as little as 12 months.* It also reduces the cost of the program to a total of $9,109 .

"We are continually evaluating and making improvements to ensure ACE's academic programs both serve the needs of our students and align with employer needs," said ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland. "The updates to our M.S. in Organizational Leadership program reflect our academic ethos as well as our commitment to making higher education as accessible as possible."

This is the second time ACE has redesigned a business degree to make it more accessible. In December 2024, the college streamlined its Master of Business Administration program , also reducing its time to completion and total cost.

"By staying attuned to market demand and student need, we ensure we're giving our students the best opportunity for achieving future success," continued Hyland. "They graduate with a high-quality degree that provides them with a positive return on their investment, both through the relevant skills and the practical knowledge they acquire, along with the fact that they don't need to accrue student debt to earn it."

ACE's M.S. in Organizational Leadership prepares leaders to guide and drive organizations toward success. Students hone their ability to make data-informed decisions that solve complex problems as well as how to manage teams through times of change. Through career-relevant assignments, students learn how to set strategic goals, sustain positive work cultures, and lead by example.

To learn more about ACE's fully online and affordable business programs, visit ace.edu .

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs.?

*This is an estimated time to completion. Actual completion time may vary depending on the number of transfer credits applied, availability of courses, satisfactory pace, multiple course requests, successful course completion, and meeting program milestones as required.

Media Contact

Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing

800-280-0307

press@ace.edu SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-college-of-education-launches-redesigned-business-degree-program-in-organization-1097391