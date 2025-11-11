Immersive entertainment is evolving faster than ever before. HISPlayer, the premium Video Player SDK for Unity, Unreal Engine, and Meta Spatial SDK, is leveraging new Meta capabilities to deliver content in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio to transform how users experience XR projects on Meta Quest.

This integration merges advanced XR video playback technology from HISPlayer with audio created in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio, to deliver lifelike experiences that push the boundaries of immersive entertainment within the virtual world.

Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio can now be played with HISPlayer in a variety of use cases from music to movies, live sports to live concerts, and beyond.

Use cases to playback Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio-enabled videos include:

Cinema in VR : Enhanced cinematic film experiences, where every minute feels real, every moment unforgettable

: Enhanced cinematic film experiences, where every minute feels real, every moment unforgettable Live Sports in XR : Transport users right into the stadium in real time, let them feel the energy through the high-quality, immersive video and audio streaming

: Transport users right into the stadium in real time, let them feel the energy through the high-quality, immersive video and audio streaming Learning Training : Enhance learning with precise sound cues and crystal-clear video that are fully synced with the 3D world

: Enhance learning with precise sound cues and crystal-clear video that are fully synced with the 3D world Social Co-presence Environments: Watch videos, feel the surround sound, interact with others, expand mind, open hearts, and build a sense of community

With Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio, HISPlayer transforms the Meta Quest into a next-level immersive video entertainment platform, now with amazing audio quality from Dolby.

About HISPlayer

HISPlayer is the premium video streaming Player SDK for Unity, Unreal Engine, and Meta Spatial SDK games and apps. Its technology is a combination of hardware-optimized media player software with advanced rendering software, creating a unique product that allows the inclusion of premium video streaming inside interactive and immersive 3D applications. HISPlayer is available for Android, iOS, WebGL, Windows, MacOS as well as for the most popular VR/AR headsets (Meta Quest, HTC, Pico, Xreal, Apple Vision Pro, and others).

