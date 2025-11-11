New program marks a strategic investment, putting partners at the center of ThreatDown's growth strategy

ThreatDown, the corporate business unit of Malwarebytes, today announced the launch of the Nexus Partner Program, a comprehensive initiative that puts partners at the center by strengthening collaboration and creating new growth opportunities for its global network of partners. The program aligns incentives, simplifies enablement, and strengthens collaboration to ensure every reseller has the resources and support needed to deliver smarter, stronger security outcomes for customers.

"At ThreatDown, being channel-first means putting our partners at the center of everything we do," says Kendra Krause, General Manager of ThreatDown. "The Nexus Partner Program reflects that belief the program is built to equip partners with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving cybersecurity market. When our partners win, we win."

Available globally, the program offers competitive discounts, revenue protection, marketing resources, and technical support. Unified under a single framework that prioritizes simplicity and sustainable growth, the Nexus Partner Program gives partners access to dedicated enablement teams focused on training, certification, and joint business planning to help them scale efficiently.

"ThreatDown is a strategic partner for us, providing comprehensive marketing and sales support throughout the customer lifecycle," said Karen Greer, CEO of Secure Content Technologies. "They make doing business together easy and together, we are a united front in providing quality protection and support."

The launch of the Nexus Partner Program builds on a year of strong channel momentum for ThreatDown, including the appointment of Kendra Krause earlier this year as ThreatDown General Manager to lead the company's next phase of channel-driven growth. Additionally, ThreatDown has advanced its channel-first mission through initiatives such as the self-service trial of the OneView management platform for MSPs, the Partner Sales and Technical Certification Program, and new strategic alliances with Bakotech, CMS Distribution, Onecom, SuperOps, and TeamViewer.

The Nexus Partner Program is currently available. Partners can learn more or join the program at https://www.threatdown.com/partner-program/partner-reseller/.

About ThreatDown

ThreatDown, the corporate business unit of Malwarebytes, is a leader in endpoint security simplicity. Fueled by world-class threat research, proprietary AI engines, and a legacy of eliminating threats others miss, ThreatDown is recognized by MRG Effitas, AVLab Cybersecurity Foundation, and G2 as a leader in threat detection and response. Our powerful, efficient, and easy-to-use solutions protect people, devices, and data within minutes. The company is headquartered in California and has offices globally.

