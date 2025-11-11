New Cambridge location to be the center of U.K. and EU semiconductor operations

Baya Systems, a pioneer in software-driven, chiplet-ready semiconductor fabric IP for scalable AI and high-performance computing, today announced the opening of its first European office in the U.K. The move represents a strategic step in Baya's global growth, expanding its reach into Europe's rapidly accelerating semiconductor ecosystem and deepening partnerships in the AI, datacenter, infrastructure and high-performance computing domains.

The new Cambridge office will serve as both a regional headquarters and strategic collaboration hub, enabling closer engagement with European customers, research institutions and partners building next-generation chiplet-based, AI-optimized systems. The European semiconductor market's impact on the global compute landscape continues to grow, driven by major public investments such as the EU Chips Act, the European Processor Initiative and the U.K.'s semiconductor innovation investments. Baya's new office allows the company to directly capitalize on these investments and access a highly skilled pool of talent in the U.K. to augment the nucleus of senior staff already in the region.

Dr. Sailesh Kumar, CEO and founder of Baya Systems, added: "Cambridge's long history as a computing innovation haven makes it a perfect fit for our next chapter. This new office continues our strategy of growing through proximity to our customers, partners and global innovation centers shaping the future of computing. The U.K.'s exceptional talent and thriving AI and semiconductor ecosystem make it the ideal hub for expanding European operations."

Baya's Growing Footprint

The Cambridge office joins Baya's global network of design centers in Santa Clara, Austin and Bengaluru. With senior engineering and commercial staff already in place in the U.K. and plans to hire more across Europe, the office represents a new node in a globally integrated innovation fabric connecting talent and customers from North America to Europe and Asia. Baya's international workforce now also spans Canada, Japan and Israel, reflecting the company's commitment to employing top global talent to accelerate intelligent compute everywhere.

Furthermore, the U.K. office will act as a strategic center for co-development with partners such as Semidynamics focusing on open, modular and scalable system architectures. These initiatives build on Baya's leadership in software-driven high-throughput, chiplet-ready fabric for AI acceleration and scale-up networking across both Arm and RISC-V-based systems.

Since emerging from stealth in June 2024, Baya has achieved hypergrowth driven by customer adoption of its software-defined fabric IP and system modeling solutions. Customers across the semiconductor and AI ecosystem, including Tenstorrent, have integrated Baya technologies to unlock performance-per-watt advantages, streamline design cycles and scale compute across heterogeneous architectures.

Baya Systems continues to hire to support its continued growth. To join the global Baya team, visit the company's careers page to apply.

About Baya Systems

Baya Systems is leading the next wave of foundational, high-performance, and modular semiconductor systems technologies that are chiplet-ready and accelerate intelligent compute everywhere. Inspired by the baya bird's nest-weaving ability, Baya integrates best-in-class compute, communication, and I/O components into seamless, energy-efficient solutions. Its software-based design and exploration platform enhances performance, yield and reusability, enabling cutting-edge, cost-effective innovation across multiple industries. A member of the EE Times 2025 Silicon 100 and recipient of Frost Sullivan's 2025 Technology Innovation Leader award in semiconductor IP interconnect, Baya is ISO 9001:2015 certified and backed by leading investors including Matrix Partners, Maverick Silicon, Synopsys Inc., and Intel Capital. For more information, visit https://bayasystems.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

