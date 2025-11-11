Lexogen honored as one of Austria's Top Innovative Companies 2026 by Statista and trend. magazine

VIENNA, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexogen, a recognized expert in the domain of RNA sequencing and transcriptome analysis, has been recognized among Austria's Top Innovative Companies 2026 by Statista and the Austrian business magazine trend.

This annual ranking recognizes Austria's most forward-thinking companies, distinguished for their creativity, technological innovation, and progressive corporate culture. It is based on a thorough, multi-dimensional evaluation conducted by a large network of experts and a specialized jury, reflecting a highly professional and methodical approach.

Supporting life science research and applications through innovation

Founded in Vienna, Austria, nearly two decades ago, Lexogen has always pursued a clear mission: to help scientists explore how genes work by developing advanced technologies to analyze RNA, the molecule that reveals gene activity. Their complete solutions for RNA and transcriptome analysis are used worldwide by researchers. These tools support both fundamental and applied research. For example, they enable applications in healthcare, including drug discovery and diagnostic testing, especially in personalized medicine (by identifying cancer origins and guiding targeted individual treatments).

Lexogen develops and manufactures all its products in-house at its Vienna headquarters, following ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 standards to guarantee the highest quality and reliability (diagnostic-grade). With 17 patent families safeguarding its innovations, Lexogen has introduced several groundbreaking advances in RNA research.

Lexogen operates globally with a subsidiary in the United States and more than 30 distributors worldwide, ensuring that its technologies are accessible to scientists in over 60 countries.

Innovation is part of Lexogen's spirit

At Lexogen, innovation goes beyond technology. It shapes the company's mindset and drives everyday collaboration.

"We at Lexogen are driven by a shared mindset and a set of core values, our imperatives, that guide how we collaborate and achieve our goals," says Stéphane Barges, CEO of Lexogen. "One of these imperatives is innovation, since it creates value. We build it on trust, empowerment, and listening. We support and challenge one another, stay open to new ideas, and value initiative. Our managers empower their teams and delegate decisions, fostering an atmosphere that encourages learning from mistakes and continuous improvement, without blame or finger pointing."

This recognition by trend. and Statista highlights Lexogen's constant commitment to a culture where creativity, scientific curiosity, and honest collaboration have established them as a trusted expert in their field and granted them international renown.

About Lexogen

Lexogen is a biotechnology company specialized in RNA sequencing, which engineers, produces, and delivers innovative solutions for studying genes and how they are expressed (transcriptomics). Lexogen's robust products and services empower both advanced research and diagnostic applications, providing comprehensive, high-quality solutions that ensure accuracy, consistency, and reliability from discovery through routine testing.

For more information, visit Lexogen website: www.lexogen.com and follow @lexogen.

Contact person:

Amra Dedic

Brand and Event Manager

Tel.: +43 660 69 66 045

Email: amra.dedic@lexogen.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2270700/Lexogen_Logo_RGB_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lexogen-honored-as-one-of-austrias-top-innovative-companies-2026-by-statista-and-trend-magazine-302610411.html