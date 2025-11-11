Rain Enhancement Technologies Launches First U.S. Installation with Colorado Permit Approval

Company's WETA Ionization Technology Begins Operations in Gill, Colorado, Marking State's First Warm Weather Modification Program

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Rain Enhancement Technologies Holdco, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) ("RAIN" or the "Company"), a leading provider of ionization rainfall generation technology, today announced it has commenced operations of its first U.S. installation following approval of a Weather Modification Permit from the State of Colorado's Water Conservation Board. The Company's Weather Enhancement Technology Array (WETA) system, installed in Gill, Colorado, in October 2025, marks the state's first warm weather modification program and is now operational under a permit valid through October 31, 2026, with the potential for a five-year renewal. The installation can enhance up to 360 square miles of agricultural land in Weld County, where the technology has the potential to increase rainfall by 15-18% based on peer-reviewed trials.

"This first U.S. installation represents a transformative milestone for Rain Enhancement Technologies as we bring our proven ionization technology to American agricultural communities," said Randy Seidl, CEO of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "Colorado's rigorous evaluation process and forward-thinking approach to water resource management validate the potential of our technology to address water scarcity challenges. We're proud to pioneer the state's first warm weather modification program at a time when innovative water solutions are critically needed."

The ground-based WETA system operates by using electrical charge to create naturally occurring ionized aerosols, which then travel to cloud layers where they enhance condensation and stimulate precipitation. Unlike Colorado's traditional cold weather cloud seeding that uses silver iodide, RAIN's chemical-free, solar-powered approach harnesses natural atmospheric processes.

"After years of working with this groundbreaking technology internationally, it's very exciting to see the growing interest in our solution to address the ongoing water shortage crisis," said Scott Morris, Chief Technical Officer of Rain Enhancement Technologies. "With the first of our US installations to be deployed, we're excited to demonstrate the real-world impact of ionization rainfall generation technology at scale. The Gill installation represents years of engineering refinement and will operate autonomously using solar power, making it both environmentally sustainable and cost-effective."

This marks Colorado's first warm weather seeding operation, differentiating it from existing cold weather programs in the state that use silver iodide to enhance snowpack. RAIN's ionization technology has demonstrated effectiveness in warm weather conditions through international deployments, including a six-year trial in Oman's Hajar Mountains, where results were published by the Royal Statistical Society showing statistically significant rainfall increases. The Colorado installation operates under strict regulatory oversight, including automatic suspension protocols during National Weather Service severe weather warnings, real-time weather monitoring capabilities, and coordination with local emergency management officials.

"We're encouraged by the potential of this innovative technology to supplement water resources for Colorado's agricultural communities," said Andrew Rickert, Weather Modification Program Manager with the Colorado Water Conservation Board. "This program will provide valuable data on warm weather modification effectiveness while maintaining our rigorous safety and environmental standards. Rain Enhancement Technologies' approach represents a new tool in our comprehensive water management strategy."

The Colorado installation comes as western U.S. agriculture faces persistent drought conditions that have forced farmers to fallow fields, reduce livestock herds, and seek innovative water security solutions. Colorado's agricultural sector, which consumes approximately 80% of the state's developed water supply, continues to experience pressure from reduced water allocations and climate variability. The WETA system's coverage area can enhance up to 360 square miles, encompassing 230,000 acres of agricultural land that could benefit from enhanced precipitation.

As part of the permit requirements, RAIN will conduct annual target-control evaluations, submit periodic performance reports to project sponsors, and provide detailed annual reports to the Colorado Water Conservation Board. The solar-powered system operates autonomously with minimal maintenance requirements and produces no environmental residue through its chemical-free ionization process.

About Rain Enhancement Technologies, Inc.

Rain Enhancement Technologies was founded to provide the world with reliable access to water, one of life's most important resources. To achieve this mission, RAIN aims to develop, manufacture, and commercialize ionization rainfall generation technology. This weather modification technology seeks to provide the world with reliable access to water and transform business, society, and the planet for the better. The Company is also developing applications for fog mitigation and snow enhancement to expand weather modification capabilities beyond rainfall generation. To learn more, go to www.investor.rainenhancement.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The disclosure herein includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (1) statements regarding expected benefits of the Company's technology in Colorado; (2) references with respect to the anticipated rainfall increases; (3) references to permit renewals and future installations; (4) the projected effectiveness of the WETA system; and (5) potential expansion of operations. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of RAIN's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties as set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that RAIN does not presently know or currently believes are immaterial. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. RAIN undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Media Contact

Linda Maynard

Rain Enhancement Technologies

Phone: (617) 869-4832

Email: linda@rainenhancement.com

SOURCE: Rain Enhancement Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/rain-enhancement-technologies-launches-first-u.s.-installation-with-col-1099981