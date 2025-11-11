Snaplii Inc.: Snaplii Announces Strategic Partnership with iQIYI International

The Snaplii smart shopping app teams with the Asian video-on-demand platform iQIYI to give Snaplii users discounted access to a vast library of premium content.

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Snaplii , the smart shopping app that makes purchases more rewarding, announces partnership that will drive value for consumers and demonstrate Snaplii's rapid growth and credibility as a preferred digital wallet.

Snaplii, launched in 2020, is a digital wallet that instantly creates real value from online shopping, while providing convenience, security and transparency.

When Snaplii users purchase a digital gift card from any of its 500-plus partner brands, they receive a bonus of 5 to 12 percent - like cashback, but credited directly as "Snaplii Cash." New users can receive $15 instantly with Snaplii.

The Snaplii Cash bonus is credited instantly and grows with every purchase, with automatic accrual and no waiting periods, so users' money grows continuously between spending and saving.

"Snaplii turns everyday spending into visible, real value in our users' accounts," said Spencer Xu, CEO and founder of Snaplii and SnapPay.

Starting November 5, Snaplii users will be able to purchase iQIYI International VIP membership gift cards directly in the Snaplii app in the United States and Canada, giving Snaplii users seamless access to iQIYI's vast library of premium content. Users can choose between a Quarterly Card or an Annual Card.

iQIYI is known for its exclusive dramas, blockbuster films, and interactive features. The service combines its premium content with AI-driven recommendations and high-definition streaming to deliver a personalized viewing experience.

The deals unlock ad-free viewing of award-winning original Asian dramas, movies, variety shows, and a rapidly expanding slate of innovative vertical drama content at no extra cost- just in time for the holiday binge-watching season.

"We are thrilled to partner with iQIYI," Snaplii CEO Xu said. "This initiative perfectly aligns with our core belief that financial and lifestyle benefits should be accessible to everyone. By integrating iQIYI's premium VIP memberships into our service, we are enriching our users' lives with top-tier entertainment, making Snaplii a more comprehensive daily companion."

These new initiatives create value for Snaplii and its partners alike. By offering exclusive entertainment benefits, Snaplii can further drive user engagement and transaction volume across participating merchants. IQIYI will also gain greater visibility and customer interaction through the campaigns, while Snaplii users enjoy added rewards and cultural experiences.

Snaplii continues to expand its footprint as one of North America's fastest-growing digital wallets and smart shopping apps. To date, Snaplii has saved more than $2 million for its 250,000-plus active users, reflecting its surging popularity with value-conscious shoppers and its ability to connect global payment networks with everyday retail experiences.

For more information on Snaplii's, visit www.snaplii.com . Download the app on the Apple App Store or Google Play .

About Snaplii

Snaplii was founded on a simple belief: wealth should be transparent, accessible, and within everyone's reach. To bring this vision to life, Snaplii created its Digital Wallet-designed to make effortless earnings part of everyday life. With cashback rewards, balance interest, and flexible multi-currency use, Snaplii provides a secure and transparent platform for steady financial growth. For more information, visit www.snaplii.com.

Media Contact:

Stephaine Wang

marketing@snaplii.com

SOURCE: Snaplii Inc.

