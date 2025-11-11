Cascale: Better Buying Purchasing Practices Index 2025 Reveals Industry Resilience Despite Disruption

New report, the first since Better Buying tools were acquired by Cascale, shows repeat subscribers outperform industry benchmarks despite tariff disruptions.

AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, OAKLAND, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Cascale today announced publication of its Better Buying Purchasing Practices Index (BBPPI) 2025, the organization's annual flagship analysis of global buyer purchasing practices. Drawing on anonymized data submitted by suppliers worldwide, the BBPPI report is read by brands and retailers and is widely recognized as an authoritative, evidence-based assessment that helps stakeholders identify priority actions needed to embed responsible purchasing practices and drive more unified, sustainable progress across the consumer goods industry.

"Our long-term supplier relationships are among our most valuable assets in both business and sustainability work," said Susan Scow, sustainability impact specialist at EILEEN FISHER. "Better Buying helps us monitor their health and maintain strong partnerships, even when things get busy."

As the first BBPPI report released since Cascale acquired Better Buying assets, the 2025 findings offer both caution and encouragement across seven key categories defining responsible purchasing practices. While overall and category scores declined slightly from 2024, brands and retailers that have consistently engaged with Better Buying's rating cycles continue to outperform industry averages. This demonstrates that long-term commitment delivers measurable improvements, even amid global economic and geopolitical instability.

2025 Findings

Better Buying gathered 2025 BBPPI data as the U.S. imposed new trade tariffs, which marked a period of exceptional global disruption. Key findings include:

Overall score declines slightly: The 2025 soft goods industry score is 66, down one point from the previous year.

Category scores show modest decreases: The biggest decline occurred in Planning and Forecasting, which fell by three points.

Regional variations are pronounced: Suppliers in Central and South America rated buyers highest in six of seven categories, while suppliers in Western and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa scored buyers below average across most practices.

Planning and Forecasting remains a top priority: 37 percent of suppliers identified this category as their number one area for improvement.

Repeat subscribers outperform the benchmark: Companies that have participated in multiple Better Buying cycles achieved stronger results, underscoring that continuous engagement strengthens supplier relationships and purchasing outcomes.

"When suppliers' voices are heard, everyone wins. Their insights help global brands and retailers design smarter, fairer purchasing practices that deliver stronger partnerships, greater efficiency, and more sustainable growth," said Katie Hess, head of product, Better Buying, Cascale. "Tariffs and geopolitical volatility expose the strength - or fragility - of day-to-day purchasing, but where buyers embedded fair lead times, predictable payment terms, and coordinated communications, supplier outcomes held steady. These findings show that responsible purchasing is not just about good intentions - it's about measurable, sustained performance that directly impacts supplier resilience."

Benchmarking Industry Progress

The BBPPI offers an annual, in-depth assessment of buyer performance across seven key purchasing practices: Planning and Forecasting, Cost and Cost Negotiation, Payment and Terms, Sourcing and Order Placement, Design and Development, Management of the Purchasing Process, and Win-Win Sustainable Partnership. The analysis in this year's report is based on the 1,340 completed surveys from producers in the softgoods (apparel and footwear) industry.

Especially relevant for apparel and footwear stakeholders, BBPPI data is collected annually in Q2 through confidential supplier surveys, primarily from Tier 1 manufacturers. Each year, Better Buying publishes an aggregated, anonymized report that benchmarks progress across categories, geographies, and buyer cohorts.

"TAL Apparel has been a steadfast supporter of responsible purchasing practices through the work of Better Buying," said Delman Lee, vice chair of TAL Apparel. "We are glad that Cascale has acquired Better Buying's tools, and excited about the insights from the latest report. And we look forward to when responsible purchasing practices are evaluated at a wider scale and reach. This will create a level playing field and a more sustainable and responsible supply chain."

Differences in Supplier Experience Reveal Inconsistent Buyer Practices

The 2025 BBPPI highlights notable variation in how suppliers experience buyer practices across the value chain. Some reported increasing pressure from aggressive cost negotiations and price reductions, while others described improvements in lead times and communication that helped them to manage production more effectively amid volatility. These mixed experiences - reported by suppliers in regions such as East and South Asia, China, and the Americas - suggest that progress on responsible purchasing is uneven, often influenced as much by buyer-supplier relationship models and product categories as by geography itself.

The findings underscore the need for companies to take a more consistent, systems-based approach to improving purchasing practices and embedding fair and predictable working relationships throughout their supply chains.

"These results underscore the importance of structured, data-driven tools in driving responsible purchasing," said Jeremy Lardeau, senior vice president, Higg Index, Cascale. "By integrating Better Buying's insights with Cascale's Higg Index tools, companies can benchmark performance, track improvement over time, and strengthen supplier partnerships across the industry. Strong engagement, transparency, and accountability aren't just principles - they're measurable actions that deliver resilience, even in times of disruption."

The Better Buying tools are critical to Cascale's mandate to support decent work. By combining these insights with Cascale's Higg Index tools, exclusively available on Worldly, companies can make data-driven decisions that build resilient, accountable, and sustainable supply chains.

Companies interested in participating in the next BBPPI 2026 rating cycle, opening April 1, 2026, can contact Leonie Abraham, director of business development, Better Buying, Cascale.

ABOUT CASCALE

Cascale is the global alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the most comprehensive sustainability data and insights platform. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people.

