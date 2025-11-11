Foton Motor: FOTON Global Partners Conference 2026 Grandly Held in Beijing, Anchoring Global Strategy, Aiming for A World-Class Commercial Vehicle Enterprise

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9, 2025, FOTON Motor held its 2026 Global Partners Conference in Beijing, themed "Drive to Great." The event was attended by over 2,000 participants from over 140 countries, including Chairman of the Board of FOTON Motor Chang Rui, CEO of FOTON Motor Wu Xibin, Chief Representative of ApexBrasil Asia-Pacific Region Victor Queiroz, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of South Africa in Beijing, Mogamat Mahdi Basadien, as well as FOTON local employees, sales representatives, key clients, dealers, suppliers, and media. Together, they witnessed FOTON's strategic upgrade and ecosystem development as the company accelerates its journey to being a world-class commercial vehicle enterprise. At this pivotal moment, FOTON demonstrated a more open stance and firm determination, joining hands with global partners to lead the international expansion of the commercial vehicle industry.

Anchoring Global Strategy, Striving for New Heights in Development

Currently, industrial intelligence, digitalization, and connectivity are driving the rapid development of China's automotive industry. In this process, new energy and intelligent driving have become core competitive advantages for China's automotive sector. At this pivotal moment in the global commercial vehicle industry's transformation, FOTON Motor is actively engaging in global competition with a fresh strategic vision. At the conference, Chairman of the Board of FOTON Motor Chang Rui officially unveiled the FOTON Global Strategy Report, outlining clear global goals and pathways: "By 2030, new energy vehicles will account for over 50% of our product lineup, overseas sales will exceed 300,000 units, and we will build a world-class commercial vehicle enterprise with leading design concepts, manufacturing processes, and quality experiences."

To achieve this goal, FOTON Motor will accelerate its overseas industrial investments. In the next five years, the company plans to build over 10 industrial bases in Thailand, Indonesia, South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the European Union, and other key regions. FOTON will also establish an ecosystem covering parts, used vehicles, fleet management, and other related services. The company will continue to optimize its product lineup, drive synergies between direct sales and distribution, and build a world-class quality system. These efforts will enhance product competitiveness and customer satisfaction, paving the way to being a world-class commercial vehicle enterprise.

Deepening Regional Cooperation, Expanding into Emerging Markets

FOTON Motor's journey from China to the world has always been guided by a global vision focused on openness, collaboration, and deep market cultivation. In this ever-expanding global landscape, FOTON not only demonstrates the strong manufacturing capabilities of China, but also highlights the sense of responsibility and commitment of Chinese enterprises on the global stage.

Brazil and South Africa, as dynamic emerging markets, are crucial strategic pillars in FOTON's global expansion. At the conference, Victor Queiroz, Chief Representative of ApexBrasil Asia-Pacific Region, and Mogamat Mahdi Basadien, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of South Africa in Beijing, both delivered speeches expressing their support for FOTON's deepening collaboration and continued investment in their respective regions.

In his speech, Victor Queiroz, Chief Representative of ApexBrasil Asia-Pacific Region, highlighted the significant progress FOTON Motor has made in the Brazilian market in recent years. He noted that FOTON's factory in southern Brazil successfully achieved the localized production of the first "ALL-New Aumark" light truck, marking a key step in the localization of Chinese commercial vehicle brands in Brazil. Victor also pointed out that the Brazilian government is promoting initiatives such as the "New Industrial Plan (NOVA INDÚSTRIA)" and the "Green Mobility and Innovation Plan (MOVER)," which focus on green technologies and new energy vehicles. These plans encourage companies to increase investments in decarbonization, innovation, and electrification, aligning closely with FOTON's sustainable transportation strategy. The Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency will continue to support FOTON's localized development in fields such as new energy vehicles and smart manufacturing, jointly advancing China-Brazil cooperation to a new stage.

Mogamat Mahdi Basadien, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the Embassy of South Africa in Beijing, stated that FOTON's local assembly plant in South Africa is one of the most important automotive investment projects in the country in nearly four decades. He emphasized that this achievement reflects the deepening economic cooperation between China and South Africa, built on mutual trust and shared development. The successful launch of FOTON's first locally assembled pickup truck in September 2025 marks a historic milestone, not only for FOTON-making it the first Chinese brand to achieve localized CKD production in South Africa-but also for South Africa, as it solidifies the country's position as a regional manufacturing hub in Africa. Basadien stressed, "The South African government welcomes FOTON's 'Lighthouse Plan' to position South Africa as a regional center for Africa. We are eager to deepen cooperation in areas such as parts localization, new energy vehicle R&D, technology transfer, and regional trade, working together to promote sustainable and inclusive development across the African continent."

In the future, FOTON Motor will continue to strengthen its localized production and service systems, providing products and technologies that are better tailored to local market needs. The company will contribute to market development and actively support regional economic and trade cooperation, as well as industrial upgrading.

Leading Product Innovation, Opening a New Global Chapter

Focusing on global commercial vehicle market trends, FOTON Motor's future technology roadmap, and product planning, EVP of FOTON Motor, Lu Zhenghua, stated at the conference: "The Chinese commercial vehicle industry is rapidly transitioning from 'market participants' to 'global technology leaders.' The three key trends today are: the rapid rise of new energy vehicle penetration, accelerated development of intelligent technology, and the coexistence of multiple energy routes." FOTON Motor is closely aligned with these trends and has set a strategic direction of "Internationalization,New Energy and Intelligence." The company is committed to a multi-pronged approach with pure electric, hybrid, and hydrogen fuel technologies. In terms of new energy, FOTON's self-developed IECO three-in-one system has passed numerous extreme tests, with the electric motor achieving a peak efficiency of 97.7%. The hybrid technology covers 12 typical operating conditions, and the hydrogen fuel cell demonstration fleet has reached 3,600 units. In intelligent driving, FOTON's HWP technology effectively reduces driver fatigue, while its smart cockpit, powered by AI, transforms the vehicle into a "mobile productivity platform." On the product front, FOTON has developed dedicated platforms for new energy vehicles while continuing to iterate on traditional platforms, building a product lineup with global market competitiveness.

Under the leadership of its comprehensive intelligent strategy, VP of FOTON Motor and Spokesperson, Mr. Liu Xuguang, highlighted in his Aftermarket Ecosystem Strategy report: "Based on FOTON's post-market ecosystem strategy, the company is seizing the rapid growth opportunities in China's aftermarket sector. FOTON is building differentiated competitive advantages by focusing on 'vehicles + FOTON Telematics System,' and driving full digitalization and ecosystem development across its business." Currently, the FOTON Telematics System platform has connected data from over 3.16 million vehicles and serves more than 4,500 logistics companies. By utilizing features like intelligent scheduling, remote diagnostics, and driver behavior analysis, FOTON has achieved a 10% improvement in operational efficiency and a 40% reduction in accident risk. In areas such as leasing, maintenance and repair, and used vehicles, FOTON strengthens channel and platform synergies, expands its charging station network, and promotes data value-added services. On the international front, FOTON is actively expanding its digital platforms and energy replenishment networks, enhancing parts distribution networks, and supporting dealers in developing used vehicle and leasing businesses. The company is continuously building a global vehicle ecosystem service system, moving steadily to being a world-class commercial vehicle enterprise.

Ambitious goals backed by a clear path and strong support. At the conference, VP of FOTON Motor and President of FOTON International, Fu Jun, provided a detailed explanation of the International Business 2026 Work Plan. He stated: "By 2026, FOTON aims to achieve 200,000 units in overseas sales, with over 70% growth in heavy-duty trucks, a doubling of bus sales, and continued growth in light commercial vehicles. We also plan to establish 8 markets with over 10,000 units each." FOTON will accelerate its industrial layout and drive innovation in marketing models, with a strong focus on promoting new products and new energy vehicles. The company will collaborate with global partners to write a new chapter of Drive to Great.

To recognize the outstanding partners who have made significant contributions to FOTON's global development journey, FOTON Motor presented over 10 awards, including the Excellence in New Product Promotion Award, Pioneer in New Energy Promotion Award, Excellence in Service & Parts Award, Excellence in Aftermarket Award, Prestigious Honorary Fleet Customer Award, and the Best Rising Star Award, among others.

As a leading enterprise in China's commercial vehicle industry, FOTON Motor has used this strategic release as a breakthrough, with product innovation as the core driver. The company is not only providing users with ultimate solutions that are "more energy-efficient, with longer range, higher intelligence, and better safety," but also driving the industry's accelerated transformation toward green and intelligent technologies. In the future, with the full implementation of its new strategy and new products, FOTON will further solidify its position in the global market and inject strong "Chinese power" into the development of global new energy logistics.

