Jelvix Launches CSR Initiative to Strengthen Healthcare and Compliance Education

Jelvix's CSR in healthcare delivers free cybersecurity checklists and training to boost data protection in healthcare worldwide.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Jelvix, a trusted tech partner, has announced the launch of a global cybersecurity awareness initiative for medical entities and healthcare networks. The program offers free checklists and educational resources on cybersecurity to strengthen resilience against human error, outdated IT systems, and rising cyber threats.

Cyber-attacks against the U.S. healthcare systems rose 130% in 2023, forcing hospitals to cancel procedures and impacting Americans' access to critical care," reported Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technologies.

The trend continued in 2024, when healthcare led all U.S. critical infrastructure sectors in cyber incidents, with 238 ransomware threats . More than 276 million medical records were exposed or stolen during the year, highlighting the urgent need for stronger security awareness.

Preventing Ransom Attacks: Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Approach

To counter the growing wave of cyber threats, Jelvix has introduced a global CSR program that provides hospitals, clinics, and healthcare networks with free educational resources on security.

The initiative includes a cybersecurity checklist tailored to healthcare workflows, printable staff-area posters with quick security reminders, best-practice guides to prevent phishing, ransomware, and insider threats, and risk assessment templates to spot and resolve vulnerabilities. All materials are freely available via the Jelvix CSR program page to ensure open access.

So far, more than 100 organizations, from major hospitals to academic centers and public health networks across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia, have already received the materials through direct outreach.

To get even more insights on healthcare security, providers can also explore a guide on how to prevent security breaches in healthcare or check out a video by Jelvix's experts called " How can generative AI be used in cybersecurity ?"

Why This Matters for Data Protection in Healthcare

These materials are designed for real-world use: teams can share them in staff meetings, post them in nursing stations, or integrate them into annual cybersecurity training. The goal is to make security awareness part of daily operations, not an afterthought.

Helping Healthcare Scale Securely and Prepare for Future Challenges

"Cybersecurity in healthcare and protecting patient data is a part of safe medical care," said Oleksandr Andrieiev, CEO of Jelvix . "Our goal with this initiative is to give hospitals and clinics straightforward tools they can put into practice right away."

This initiative aligns with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, such as SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure). It reflects Jelvix's dedication to supporting healthcare beyond client projects. All free resources are available at the Jelvix CSR program page .

About Jelvix

Jelvix is a global technology partner with over 15 years of experience helping companies build, scale, and modernize software. With 450+ experts worldwide, the company specializes in custom development, AI-driven solutions, and cloud-native integrations for healthcare, finance, and other regulated industries. Jelvix combines deep technical expertise with compliance-by-design principles to deliver secure, scalable systems that drive measurable business outcomes.

