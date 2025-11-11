ePropelled, Inc.: ePropelled Appoints Robert Boothby as Chief Technology Officer, Software

In this strategic role, Robert will spearhead ePropelled's software R&D, architecture, and next-generation platform development initiatives.

LACONIA, NH / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / ePropelled, a leader in advanced propulsion systems and electrified mobility solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Boothby as Chief Technology Officer (Software). In this strategic role, Robert will spearhead ePropelled's software R&D, architecture, and next-generation platform development initiatives.

Nick Grewal, CEO of ePropelled, commented: "We're thrilled to welcome Robert to our leadership team. His proven track-record building world-class software platforms, combined with his deep domain experience, make him an ideal partner as we accelerate our software-driven innovation in electrified propulsion systems. Robert's leadership will help us deliver robust, scalable, secure software layers that power our hardware innovations and bring exceptional value to our customers."

Robert Boothby brings to ePropelled more than 25 years of experience in software engineering leadership, architecting complex systems, and driving transformation across multiple technology domains. Robert has spent the past decade working at VocaLink on innovative payment technologies and at NatWest Group on building two cutting edge banking cores. He originated the concepts behind the product engine that enabled NatWest Boxed to land the AA (Automobile Association) and Saga as its two initial clients.

In his new role, he will be responsible for the following priorities:

Defining and implementing the software technology roadmap in alignment with ePropelled's broader business strategy.

Leading the software engineering, architecture, quality assurance, and DevOps teams to adopt best practices in agile development, continuous integration/continuous delivery, and cloud-native solutions.

Ensuring the software architecture supports secure, high-performance, and high-availability operations for ePropelled's next generation integrated propulsion systems.

Fostering innovation through advanced analytics, embedded software, connectivity features, and AI integration to enhance product capabilities and customer experience.

Building partnerships with key ecosystem players, OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, software vendors, and positioning ePropelled to leverage emerging technologies and standards.

On his appointment, Boothby stated: "I'm excited to join ePropelled at this pivotal moment. The fusion of hardware excellence and software sophistication is the future of electrified mobility. I look forward to working with the team to build software that not only meets today's demands but anticipates tomorrow's challenges, driving performance, scalability, security, and ultimately enabling our customers to move further, cleaner, and smarter."

The appointment of Robert Boothby underscores ePropelled's continued commitment to full-stack systems thinking, and delivering differentiated value in the electrified propulsion marketplace. With Boothby leading the software discipline, ePropelled is well-placed to advance its next generation of products and sustain its growth momentum.

About ePropelled Based in Laconia, New Hampshire, USA, ePropelled, Inc. is a leading global technology provider specializing in smart propulsion and energy management systems for uncrewed vehicles for air, land and sea. Founded in 2018, ePropelled holds 47 patents and serves customers worldwide from its New Hampshire headquarters and manufacturing center, supported by R&D and operations facilities in the UK and India. ePropelled products are engineered to maximize performance, reduce energy consumption, and drive a faster transition to a sustainable future. For more information, contact ePropelled at dean@ePropelled.com, call 603-236-7444, or visit ePropelled.com.

