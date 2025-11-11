Lev Media: G7 Rooftop Announces Its Relaunch and New Addition - G7 Sky Lounge

New Design. Fresh Menu. Inspired Cocktails.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / The skyline is calling. G7 Rooftop Restaurant invites guests to experience "The G7 Casino Relaunch", an unforgettable evening where sophistication meets excitement, and every spin, sip, and sparkle supports a noble cause.

Step into a new era of elevated nightlife as G7 Rooftop unveils its stunning redesign, refreshed culinary concept, and handcrafted cocktail program - all set against breathtaking rooftop views in the heart of Davie. Adding to the excitement, G7 proudly introduces its newest chapter - the exclusive G7 Sky Lounge.

New Design. Fresh Menu. Inspired Cocktails.

Every detail of G7 Rooftop has been reimagined to deliver a bold, fresh, and unforgettable atmosphere. Guests will indulge in a curated dining experience by Dolce, sip signature cocktails designed to captivate the senses, and enjoy casino-style entertainment under the stars - all in support of Bonei Olam, a global nonprofit dedicated to helping couples struggling with infertility realize their dream of building a family.

The G7 Casino Relaunch: Where Style Meets Purpose

Date: November 15, 2025

Location: G7 Rooftop - 5510 S State Rd 7, Rooftop, Davie, FL 33314

Highlights: Casino tables, live entertainment, premium cocktails, exquisite menu tastings, and panoramic city views

Proceeds from the evening will benefit Bonei Olam, an organization providing financial assistance and emotional support to families navigating infertility treatments, offering hope and new beginnings to thousands worldwide.

"G7 has always been about energy, elegance, and connection," says the G7 team. "This relaunch embodies our passion for creating moments that are not only beautiful but meaningful. We're proud to combine luxury and purpose for a cause that changes lives."

Join us as we roll the dice, raise a glass, and celebrate the next chapter of G7 Rooftop - Bold. Fresh. Unforgettable.

Contact Information

Adi Vaknin

CEO

adi@levmediamarketing.com

(954) 394-4278

Daria Danilina

Manager

daria@telxcomputers.com

7867024161





SOURCE: Lev Media

