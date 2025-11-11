EVE, the first Inbox Revenue Engine for B2B small businesses, raises $2M to end lost revenue hidden in inboxes

By connecting directly to a business inbox, EVE turns everyday communications into a real-time revenue engine - automating what traditional CRMs never could

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EVE , the first Inbox Revenue Engine for B2B small businesses, today announced it has raised $2 million in pre-seed funding led by Firsthand.VC, with participation from a16z's Scout Fund, Acquisition.com Ventures, Geek Ventures, Founders Future, Punch Capital, Silicon Gardens and prominent angels, including co-founders of Slack and Hugging Face, and the former CEO of Oura. The funding will accelerate product development and support EVE's rollout to hundreds of small businesses already on its waitlist - a first step toward scaling to thousands in the coming months.

EVE acts as an always-on Inbox Revenue Engine, connecting directly to email and calendar to track and manage real-time revenue activity - automatically identifying new opportunities, surfacing forgotten leads, and drafting context-aware follow-ups. By eliminating the need for manual CRM updates or workflow changes, EVE helps small businesses recover 20-30% of potential revenue lost in day-to-day communication gaps.

"CRMs were built for people who have time for managing them. Small businesses don't have time for all of this, starting with manual data entry," said Vadim Rogovskiy, CEO and co-founder of EVE. "EVE lives inside email and calendar and does the work for you autonomously, turning everyday conversations into a single live revenue machine where nothing gets lost."

"Building on the idea of revenue intelligence, EVE adds autonomous execution and visibility. It doesn't just tell teams what to do; it helps them do it - learning from every connected inbox to build a single live dashboard of all revenue activity across the company - making it easy to see what's moving, what's stalled, and what's being missed."

While in stealth, over 500 small businesses joined EVE's waitlist, with some of them already turning their inboxes into live revenue dashboards.

"I didn't realize how much revenue was buried in our inbox until EVE started identifying it and helping us to close it," said Josh Hess, VP of Business Development at Leadature, one of EVE's first customers. "In just three months, we closed 25% more deals with the same team and no workflow changes."

The idea for EVE emerged after hundreds of interviews with SMB owners, revealing that up to 80% of their work happens over email -yet most of that intelligence never makes it into CRMs or project management tools. Before founding EVE, Rogovskiy was building an AI-driven roll-up of small businesses, acquiring and modernizing operations with AI agents. "That journey exposed how much value was being lost inside inboxes," said Rogovskiy. "EVE is the AI Inbox Revenue Engine designed to fix that."

"I back people first, and Vadim has shown exceptional clarity in navigating this market," said Simon Chan, General Partner at Firsthand.VC, and a four-time founder whose own company was acquired by Salesforce. "Having helped build Salesforce's Einstein platform, I can say EVE is reimagining CRM from the ground up - bringing automation and intelligence to the businesses that need it most."

EVE is built for industries where email volume directly equals revenue potential - including consulting, construction, distribution, recruiting, brokerage, and event management. The platform integrates seamlessly with Gmail and Outlook, requires no setup or training, and starts delivering insights within minutes. Future releases will expand into multi-channel lead tracking, upsell detection, and churn prediction, bringing small businesses a step closer to a fully autonomous revenue engine

About EVE

EVE is the first Inbox Revenue Engine for small businesses. By integrating with email, documents, and calendars, EVE continuously identifies overlooked leads, stalled deals, and buying signals - helping companies unlock 20-30% of hidden revenue without changing how they work. Co-founded by Vadim Rogovskiy, serial entrepreneur and founding partner at Rebel Capital, EVE is building the default revenue operating system for the next generation of SMBs.

