Hiru Corp.: Ameerex Corporation Confirms Entry into the U.S. Oil Market Through British Joint Venture Falcon Caddo Venture to Reach 5,000 Barrels per Day in Texas

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / AMEEREX Corporation (OTC:HIRU), formerly HIRU Corporation, confirmed its official participation in the U.S. energy market through a strategic joint venture with a British energy partner, acquiring an initial 40% equity participation in Falcon Caddo Venture LLC, operator of the Rasberry Unit Field Project in Texas.

Ameerex's participation is structured to increase during subsequent development phases, with production on track to reach approximately 5,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) by mid-2026.

Falcon Caddo: The Core of Ameerex's U.S. Expansion

The Rasberry Unit Field, located in Foard County, Texas, spans approximately 4,435 acres within the prolific Caddo Limestone Reef formation.

Originally discovered by Exxon in 1955, the field remains one of the region's most technically proven assets, containing an estimated 24 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) in place.

The reservoir's naturally fractured and porous limestone enables efficient horizontal redevelopment without hydraulic fracturing, ensuring high recovery rates and reduced operational costs.

The redevelopment program includes:

18 wells scheduled for activation and horizontal redevelopment,

Expansion of water-injection capacity to 15,000 barrels per day,

Implementation of enhanced secondary-recovery systems, and

Upgraded tank-battery and injection infrastructure supported by Sunoco offtake agreements.

Production is expected to increase from approximately 800 barrels per day to nearly 5,000 barrels per day by the second quarter of 2026, positioning Falcon Caddo as one of the most dynamic field redevelopments in Texas.

Equity-Financed, Debt-Free Growth

Ameerex confirmed that the entire Falcon Caddo Venture is financed exclusively through equity contributions from its principal Qatari shareholders, with no reliance on bank loans, debt instruments, or credit facilities.

This self-funded model underscores the Company's commitment to financial independence, transparency, and direct shareholder value creation.

"Falcon Caddo marks the realization of Ameerex's strategic entry into oil and gas - an investment model built on strong partnerships and zero debt," said H.E. Sheikh Khalid Nasser Al-Thani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ameerex Corporation.

"Backed by our principal Qatari shareholders, this venture demonstrates Ameerex's capacity to execute high-yield projects with discipline, sustainability, and long-term value for our investors."

Next Phase: Canadian Expansion with a Major Middle Eastern Energy Group

Ameerex also confirmed it is in advanced negotiations with a major oil and gas company from the Middle East regarding producing assets in Canada that are already delivering over 5,000 barrels per day.

This initiative will represent the second phase of Ameerex's North American expansion, combining Gulf capital and expertise with established North American production infrastructure.

A dedicated announcement will follow once the structure of this partnership is finalized.

About Ameerex Corporation

Ameerex Corporation is a Qatar-based diversified holding company investing in energy, mining, and industrial sectors.

Through its upstream division, Ameerex acquires and develops producing and near-producing oilfields across North America, emphasizing operational efficiency, debt-free expansion, and long-term shareholder value creation.

