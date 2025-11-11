Machine Safety Market worth $7.45 billion in 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global machine safety market is anticipated to grow from USD 5.66 billion in 2025 to USD 7.45 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Companies are adopting advanced industrial safety-certified systems in their production lines to reduce industrial accidents. These safety systems, such as physical barriers and safety interlocks, safeguard operators/users from accidents, prevent or minimize the risk of injury or harm, and offer an emergency shutdown solution in case of breakdown or downtime. Manufacturers are increasingly adopting industrial safety products, such as emergency shutdown devices and safety controller modules, to prevent accidents and provide an added layer of protection for personnel and assets.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 5.66 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 7.45 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% Market Size Available for 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Offering, Implementation, Application and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Technological advancements complicate machine safety product design Key Market Opportunities Growing adoption of IIoT to optimize industrial asset performance and lifespan Key Market Drivers Mandatory safety standards for equipment and machinery



Machine safety systems account for the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

The machine safety market is experiencing rapid growth as it strives to provide safety solutions for machinery and equipment to prevent accidents and injuries in the workplace. Machine safety systems include safety controllers/modules/relays, programmable safety systems, safety interlock switches, and emergency stop controls. These systems are continuously advancing to stay updated with the latest safety standards and technological innovations, enabling workers to carry out their job duties safely and efficiently. Compliance with safety standards such as ISO 13849 and IEC 61508, which require the implementation of safety systems in machinery and equipment, has significantly driven the growth of the machine safety market.

Robotics segment to record highest CAGR during forecast period.

Industrial robots are programmable mechanical machines that move parts, components, materials, and tools. Modern industrial robots range from lightweight benchtop units to large machines that can manipulate objects weighing up to 1,000 kilograms. Safety is crucial in the robotics industry. With technological advancements in the field, new collaborative robots have been introduced; therefore, safety regulations for robots are being rewritten with unique specifications. The ISO/TS 15066 specification guidelines promote the deployment of a collaborative model that comprises safety-monitored stops, hand-guiding, speed and separation monitoring, and power and force-limiting robotic products. Machine safety functions such as controlling, limiting, and positioning are critical for industrial automation. Machine safety products sense emergencies and stop robots from causing damage or harming operators.

Europe to exhibit the third-highest CAGR during forecast period.

Europe will experience significant growth in the machine safety industry during the forecast period. The European machine safety market has been studied for Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, the Nordics, and the Rest of Europe. The region is one of the largest markets for machine safety systems, as machine safety standards are strictly followed within the European Economic Area (which comprises all European Union countries). The regional safety standards and directives restrict the supply and operation of machinery that does not meet the regulatory requirements. The increasing focus of European companies on reducing OPEX and rising environmental concerns has propelled the installation of machine safety systems in regional industries. ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), and SICK AG (Germany) are the key players offering safety solutions and services to European manufacturing companies.

Major companies operating in the machine safety companies are Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), KEYENCE CORPORATION (Japan), Rockwell Automation (US), and Emerson Electric Co. (US).

