Hair Salon Services Market to Reach $233.3 billion, Globally, by 2034 at 3.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the hair salon services market is driven by expansion of unisex and specialized salons and availability of organic products.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hair Salon Services Market by Service Type (Hair Cutting and Styling, Hair Coloring, Hair Treatment, Hair Extensions and Weaving, and Hair Spa and Massage), Price Point (Premium, Medium, and Budget), and Booking Channel (Online and Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034", According to the report, the hair salon services market was valued at $160,2 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $233,3 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2025 to 2034.

Prime determinants of growth

The hair salon services market is driven by factors such as rise in consumer focus on personal grooming and appearance, and influence of social media and celebrities. However, the availability of at-home and DIY skilled labor shortages and high employee turnover restrict market growth. Moreover, integration of technology and digital booking platforms offers new opportunities in the coming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025-2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2021 $160.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $233.3 billion CAGR 3.9 % No. of Pages in Report 319 Segments Covered Service Type, Price Point, Booking Channel, and Region Drivers • Rise in consumer focus on personal grooming and appearance • Influence of social media and celebrity • Expansion of unisex and specialized Salons Opportunity • Integration of technology and digital booking platforms • Demand for eco-friendly and organic hair products Restraint • Availability of at-home and DIY haircare products • Skilled labor shortage and high employee turnover

The hair cutting and styling segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

By service type, the hair cutting and styling segment dominated the market in 2024 accounting for more than two-thirds of the market share and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to its consistent demand across all age groups and demographics. As a fundamental grooming need, regular haircuts and personalized styling services remain essential for both men and women, making this segment a core revenue driver for salons.

The budget segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

On the basis of price point, the budget segment dominated the market in 2024 accounting for more than two-fifths of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period, due to its broad accessibility and appeal to a wide consumer base seeking affordable grooming solutions. This segment attracts price-sensitive customers, including students, working professionals, and families, who prioritize basic services like haircuts, trims, and simple styling without compromising on quality.

The online segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of booking channel, the online segment dominated the market in 2024 accounting for more than four-fifths of the market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The online channel is largely driven by customer preference for online solutions and immediate service availability. Many clients, especially in the western regions, have a high digital adoption for booking salon services or consultations.

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2034

By region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2024, accounting for one-third of the hair salon services market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Europe's high disposable earnings and strong tradition of personal grooming fuel ongoing demand for luxury salon experiences. Europe is a leader in salon innovation, offering organic, vegan, and luxury treatments, as well as innovative technology such as AI diagnosis and eco-friendly packaging.

Leading Market Players: -

Regis Corporation

Toni and Guy

Drybar

Dessange International

Saks Hair and Beauty

Aveda Corporation

Ulta Beauty, Inc.

L'Oreal Professionnel

Lakme Salon

Blo Blow Dry Bar

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the hair salon services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as acquisition, partnerships, and new product launches to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in the market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

