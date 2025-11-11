EQS-News: Armacell / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Press release Armacell commits to ambitious climate action plan Avoidance of climate-harmful emissions through Armacell products

63% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 2035 from 2024 baseline

30% reduction in Scope 3 emissions over the same period

Decarbonisation roadmap rooted in purpose of driving energy efficiency Luxembourg, 10 November 2025 - Armacell, a global leader in flexible foam for the equipment insulation market and a leading provider of engineered foams, today announced the Group's robust climate action plan. Armacell's vision and focus is to continuously develop and market products that enable decarbonisation and thus reduce climate-harmful emissions. Armacell is also working to quantify the positive lifetime impact of its main products in avoiding emissions in industrial, commercial and residential applications. At the same time, the company fully recognises the need to decarbonise its own operations and across its value chain. Armacell's medium-term climate strategy is a clear commitment to a significant decarbonisation roadmap. An in-depth study by internal and external experts confirmed that Armacell can achieve a 63% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 direct and indirect emissions by 2035 compared to the 2024 baseline. This absolute target is aligned with the 1.5°C trajectory of the Paris Agreement and corporate decarbonisation guidelines. Furthermore, Armacell's decarbonisation roadmap aims to achieve a 30% reduction in Scope 3 indirect emissions by 2035 from the 2024 baseline, mainly focusing on greater material efficiency, increased use of sustainable materials and enhanced supplier engagement. Moreover, Armacell is making every effort to raise its Scope 3 emissions' reduction target - dependent on what is technically or commercially feasible. This new climate action plan combined with the company's contribution to emissions avoidance positions Armacell not only as a responsible manufacturer but also as an active contributor to climate solutions. "Our company's value proposition is rooted in driving energy efficiency through energy-saving solutions for technical equipment," says Laurent Musy, Armacell's President and CEO. "What's more, the use of our products in various industries and applications significantly avoids climate-harmful emissions. I'm proud to announce that we've now defined our own ambitious as well as specific and grounded emission-reduction targets based on our medium-term climate strategy." -ends- About Armacell As the inventor of flexible foam for equipment insulation and a leading provider of engineered foams, Armacell develops innovative and safe thermal and mechanical insulation solutions that create sustainable value for its customers. Armacell's products significantly contribute to driving energy efficiency worldwide. With more than 3,100 employees and 26 production plants in 20 countries, Armacell operates two main businesses, Advanced Insulation and Engineered Foams. Armacell focuses on insulation materials for technical equipment, high-performance foams for acoustic and lightweight applications, recycled PET products, next-generation aerogel technology and passive fire protection systems. For more information, please visit: www.armacell.com Contact Tom Anen Group Sustainability Director sustainability@armacell.com



