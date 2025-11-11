Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - AMP Visual Media today announced the launch of TrueVoice, a proprietary system designed to help organizations maintain authentic and consistent communication of expertise across multiple digital platforms.

TrueVoice was developed to address the authority distribution problem-the challenge organizations face in conveying subject matter expertise effectively across channels such as websites, podcasts, video, and social media.

Mapping Expert Communication

The TrueVoice framework analyzes how leaders think and communicate by reviewing existing content such as articles, interviews, and presentations. It identifies unique "verbal fingerprints"-patterns in phrasing, tone, structure, and argumentation that define an individual's communication style.

The system captures how subject matter experts frame ideas, use data or storytelling, and adjust technical language for different audiences. This enables organizations to scale authentic communication across formats while maintaining clarity and credibility.

Ensuring Authentic Expertise Across Channels

TrueVoice allows content to be adapted across platforms without losing the integrity of the original message. This ensures that expertise is delivered consistently and remains recognizable, regardless of format or channel.

"TrueVoice enables organizations to demonstrate their expertise authentically and strategically," said Ash Murrell, Founder of AMP Visual Media. "It ensures that when subject matter experts share insights, their unique voice remains clear and consistent across all platforms."

About AMP Visual Media

AMP Visual Media is a creative strategy and production company that helps organizations communicate expertise through video, content, and digital storytelling. The company partners with business leaders to translate complex ideas into clear, credible, and compelling communication strategies.

