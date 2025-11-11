Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 11, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date HWG Headwater Gold Inc. Friday November 14, 2025 PRIZ Prismo Metals Inc. PRNC Prince Silver Corp. PRR Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. PSYC Psyched Wellness Ltd. SPLY Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. ZEUS Zeus North America Mining Corp.

The full list of MOC-Eligible symbols is available at https://thecse.com/trading/trading-resources/market-on-close.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)