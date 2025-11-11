Swedish heat pump maker Aira unveils new battery energy storage system and inverter range for the residential market. Aira Power Hub inverters and Aira Power Store batteries are marketed as part of a whole home energy management system, initially launching in the United Kingdom and Italy with a German rollout to follow.Swedish heat pump maker Aira has launched a residential battery and inverter range, as the company seeks to position itself as a whole home-energy management provider. The new Aira Power range comprises Aira Power Store, a scalable household battery system, and Aira Power Hub, an ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...