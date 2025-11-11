Wastewater Surveillance Market worth $1.22 billion by 2030 with 6.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Wastewater Surveillance Market, valued at US$0.82 billion in 2024, stood at US$0.88 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.7% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$1.22 billion by the end of the period. The global wastewater surveillance market is experiencing rapid growth driven by increasing demand for early detection of public health threats, stricter regulations, and expanding use of environmental monitoring for disease prevention. Demand is rising as governments, health agencies, and research institutions become more aware of wastewater data's role in tracking infectious diseases, antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and chemical contaminants. Surveillance systems are becoming more widespread as advanced analytical technologies, automated sampling systems, and skilled laboratory networks continue to develop and become more accessible.

The range of testing capabilities has grown tremendously, driving the industry toward faster, more sensitive, and more affordable solutions. This includes progress in molecular diagnostics, next-generation sequencing (NGS), biosensors, multiplex PCR assays, and AI-powered data analytics for trend forecasting. The availability of portable, field-ready testing kits and cloud-based reporting platforms has further improved the speed and dependability of results.

Market leaders succeed through strong laboratory networks, specialized product lines, and strategic partnerships with public health agencies. They invest heavily in R&D to enhance pathogen detection panels, automation, and data integration tools, ensuring better accuracy and faster turnaround times. Companies are also branching into new areas like industrial wastewater compliance, illicit drug monitoring, and environmental impact assessments.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1267279

Browse in-depth TOC on "Wastewater Surveillance Market"

231 - Tables

55 - Figures

284 - Pages

By product type, the detection assays & testing kits segment is expected to experience the fastest growth from 2025 to 2030, driven by increasing demand for targeted and multiplex pathogen detection in wastewater. This segment includes viral and bacterial detection kits, AMR gene panels, and pharmaceutical residue testing solutions. As wastewater surveillance expands beyond COVID-19 to monitor pathogens like influenza, norovirus, Salmonella, and emerging AMR threats, laboratories are shifting toward sensitive, rapid-turnaround assays. Additionally, rising investments in public health infrastructure and epidemiological intelligence are accelerating the procurement of ready-to-use kits to improve throughput. The demand is especially strong in academic labs, contract testing organizations, and local health departments that require scalable, validated detection tools. Technological advancements in multiplex PCR and NGS-compatible kits are further driving segment growth by enabling broader surveillance with fewer resources.

By geography, The US holds the largest share of the North American wastewater surveillance market mainly because of strong public health infrastructure, early adoption of wastewater epidemiology, and solid government funding. The CDC's National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS), launched in 2020, has played a key role in increasing national capacity and standardizing procedures. More than 1,200 sampling sites across states are already active, with plans to expand. Additionally, collaboration among public health agencies, academic institutions, and private labs has encouraged innovation in sampling, testing, and data analysis. The U.S. also benefits from major companies in instrumentation, assay kits, and analytics software, which reinforces its leading position. State investments, especially in California, New York, and Massachusetts, continue to fuel market growth. High awareness, policy support, and readiness for outbreak response make the U.S. the dominant player in the region.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1267279

As of 2024, key players in the Wastewater Surveillance market are Biobot Analytics (US), Verily Life Sciences (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), GT Molecular (US), LuminUltra Technologies (Canada), Kando (Israel), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), IDEXX Laboratories (US), Hach (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Qiagen (Germany), Randox Laboratories (UK), 4sensing (Germany), Teledyne ISCO (US), and Digital Proteomics (India).

IDEXX Laboratories (US):

IDEXX Laboratories (US) is a leading global provider of water and wastewater testing solutions, widely recognized for its expertise in microbiological testing methods. The company offers a broad portfolio of advanced diagnostic kits, instruments, and reagents for detecting pathogens and contaminants in wastewater, including SARS-CoV-2 and other emerging public health threats. IDEXX invests heavily in R&D to improve detection sensitivity, streamline workflows, and enhance automation in sample processing. With a strong global distribution network, brand recognition, and comprehensive training programs for laboratories and public health agencies, IDEXX is a trusted partner in wastewater surveillance programs worldwide. Its ongoing innovation and commitment to public health enable it to maintain a competitive advantage in this rapidly expanding market.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) is a global leader in scientific solutions and a key provider of instruments, reagents, and molecular diagnostic technologies for wastewater surveillance. Its platforms for quantitative PCR, digital PCR, and next-generation sequencing are widely used to detect pathogens, monitor antimicrobial resistance, and track emerging variants in wastewater. Thermo Fisher's integrated approach - from sample collection and concentration to analysis and cloud-based data interpretation - ensures high accuracy and efficiency. The company's extensive R&D capabilities, strong customer support, and worldwide presence reinforce its leadership position, enabling public health agencies and research institutions to respond rapidly to evolving threats.

Hach (US)

Hach (US), a Danaher company, is a major player in analytical instrumentation for water and wastewater testing. Known for its advanced samplers, sensors, and laboratory instruments, Hach supports both routine monitoring and targeted surveillance programs. The company's solutions enable precise measurement of microbial, chemical, and physical parameters in wastewater, providing essential data for environmental compliance and public health protection. Hach's strong product reliability, field service network, and ongoing product innovation ensure its position as a preferred choice for utilities, municipalities, and research organizations engaged in wastewater surveillance.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

PFAS Testing Market

PCR Technologies Market

Next Generation Sequencing Market

Molecular Diagnostics Market

Genomics Market

Get access to the latest updates on Wastewater Surveillance Companies and Wastewater Surveillance Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wastewater-surveillance-market-worth-1-22-billion-by-2030-with-6-7-cagr--marketsandmarkets-302611170.html