H. Lundbeck A/S: Lundbeck raises financial guidance for 2025

H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) increases its full-year 2025 financial guidance for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth at constant exchange rates (CER).

The upgraded outlook reflects stronger-than-expected demand driven by additional investments in Vyepti® and Rexulti® in the U.S. Both products continue to deliver robust growth across key indications.

Lundbeck now expects revenue to grow by 13% to 14% at CER (previously 11% to 13%) compared to the prior year's revenue excluding hedging effects.



Adjusted EBITDA growth is now anticipated in the range of 22% to 25% at CER (previously 16% to 21%), primarily driven by the higher revenue contribution from Vyepti® and Rexulti® and the successful execution of Lundbeck's capital reallocation program, which has enhanced operational efficiency and profitability.

Financial guidance

Growth (CER) Previous 2025 guidance Previous 2025 guidance at Q2 Revised 2025 guidance Revenue 8% - 11% 11% - 13% 13% - 14% Adjusted EBITDA 8% - 14% 16% - 21% 22% - 25%

In the first nine months of 2025, Lundbeck's revenue increased by 14% and adjusted EBITDA increased by 22% both at CER.

Key figures

Growth (CER) 9M 2025 Q3 2025 Revenue +14% +14% EBITDA +39% +67% Adjusted EBITDA +22% +16%

Additional information will be available in the Corporate Release: Financial report for the period 1 January to 30 September 2025.

The above expectations to the revised 2025 outlook are based on assumptions including those described in the Financial Reports for the period 1 January 2025 to 30 June 2025 (Corporate Release No 775 / 2025) and the release for the period 1 January to 30 September 2025 (Corporate Release No. 778 / 2025) to be announced shortly.

This Corporate Release contains inside information and is disclosed in accordance with Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU, no. 596/2014).

Contacts

Jens Høyer Anders Crillesen Vice President, Head of Investor Relations Head of Media Relations, Corp. Communication JSHR @lundbeck.com AECE@lundbeck.com +45 30 83 45 01 +45 27 79 12 86

